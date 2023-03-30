BRUCE COUNTY – Christine MacDonald has been named the deputy chief administrative officer of Bruce County, effective March 23.
County Warden Chris Peabody announced her appointment at the March 23 meeting of county council; the announcement was greeted with a round of applause.
“All of council looks forward to Christine’s new appointment, and we know she’ll carry out her new duties with the same passion and dedication that she carried out the human services portfolio with for many years,” said Peabody.
MacDonald is currently the county’s director of human services, and served as interim CAO prior to CAO Derrick Thomson coming aboard.
As stated in a press release from the county, “She has showcased experienced leadership in government administration and has committed to the planning, delivering, and advocating for responsive and innovative services that help individuals and families enhance their level of participation and quality of life in our communities. She is skilled in non-profit organizations, affordable housing, policy analysis, social services, and government. Christine first joined the county in 2007 as the housing manager and has deep roots in Bruce County and the region.”
“I am very pleased to offer congratulations to Christine MacDonald on her appointment as our new deputy CAO,” said Thomson. “Christine is a changemaker and talented senior leader for Bruce County and I look forward to working with her on operational and strategic initiatives. Our organizational restructuring will create many new opportunities for Bruce County’s voice to be heard and expertise to be showcased.”
The deputy CAO position was discussed by council during 2023 budget deliberations.
The creation of the deputy CAO position is part of a corporate revisioning that will allow Thomson to focus on increasing the county’s profile at the provincial and federal levels of government. To help further this effort, a new inter-governmental office within the office of the CAO will also be created.
The deputy CAO will take on responsibility for a variety of support and operational departments within the organization, with directors of those departments reporting to the deputy. The deputy position is the second most senior staff position within the county, and a key member of the senior management team.