As Nunavut Arctic College transitions to a new high-speed internet network, the school’s president is hoping to see the benefits in her own academic journey.
Becky Mearns is working on her PhD in Arctic and sub-Arctic studies at Memorial University of Newfoundland’s Labrador campus.
The program includes online portions, which she plans to complete while on campus at her workplace.
“For myself, personally, this is going to make that more accessible to me here at the college, and I hope it will make opportunities available to people and ways that we can connect with other institutions,” Mearns said.
“Having been a student, now a student again … it’s a very great time for this to be happening.”
Nunavut Arctic College is promising faster internet connections in five communities’ campuses now that its high-speed network is live.
All of the Iqaluit buildings, including student residences, are now connected to high-speed, as well as campuses in Arviat, Cambridge Bay, Clyde River and Rankin Inlet
The college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its main Iqaluit campus Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the launch of the network.
Nunavut Arctic College president Becky Mearns, centre, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the launch of high-speed internet at the school. Pictured from left: Galaxy Broadband Communications CEO Rick Hodgkinson, CANARIE president and CEO Kathryn Anthonisen, Mearns, Minister Responsible for Nunavut Arctic College Joanna Quassa and Education Minister Pamela Gross. (Photo by Jeff Pelletier)
To demonstrate that the system is effective, an audience of at least 30 guests were invited to enter a test password and browse the web on their phones.
“This is huge for our students that are in communities and for our campuses across the territory to connect us with one another and to allow for opportunities for students to learn online, but also to access online opportunities,” said Mearns.
The new network is already proving to perform at faster speeds, according to Jennifer Lane, who oversees information technology at Nunavut Arctic College.
Powered by Ontario-based internet provider Galaxy Broadband, speeds of 200 to 500 megabits per second allow the college to join the National Research and Education Network.
“It gives you access to research tools and content that you cannot get on just common internet,” Lane said, adding the higher bandwidth is needed to download larger academic files on the research network.
“It’s faster than anything we’ve ever had in the territory for us as an institution.”
Nunavut Arctic College is aiming to bring this network to its community learning centres in all 25 territorial communities.
To make that happen, satellite dishes and other internet hardware will need to be shipped and installed.
Rick Hodgkinson, the president and CEO of Galaxy Broadband, said he expects a successful rollout.
“We got an excellent team organized here and we’ve got dedicated resources on the project,” Hodgkinson said.
“There’s Murphy’s Law, things can happen… But no, we don’t see a challenge there.”