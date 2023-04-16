The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is guided by a strategic plan the board passed in 2021. The plan is in place until 2026, and two years in, the board wants to hear from the public regarding how the plan is being implemented.
Last year, the board received feedback via a survey in March and April, and the committee overseeing the plan — the Multi-Year Strategic Plan (MYSP) committee — wants to hear from you again.
“The committee is eager to receive further feedback to measure the status and progress of the MYSP since its inception, and advancement on goals for improvement set by feedback from the previous survey,” the board outlined in a recent release.
Board trustee Bill Steer chairs the MYSP committee, and emphasized the importance of community feedback. “The success of the MYSP is closely tied to the information we receive from the community regarding our progress,” Steer said. “As part of our ongoing data collection strategy, we are again asking stakeholders to tell us what they think.”
Comments from last year’s survey indicated the school board “was moving in a positive direction relative to the four pillars” the board outlined. Those pillars are excellence in teaching and learning, excellence in innovation, excellence in relationships and excellence in communication.
Moreso, the surveys “provide essential feedback for further action on our progress pathways,” noted Director of Education, Craig Myles. “Providing opportunities for stakeholders to share their opinion is essential.”
“Community feedback provides the board with the direction needed to implement effective approaches for continuous improvement,” he added. “We need to know what people think about what we are doing.”
Have two cents to spare? You can find the survey on the board’s website. It will be there from April 12 to 28.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.