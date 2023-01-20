The Wolfpack is the team name for the club volleyball that hosted a tournament in Wakaw this past weekend. The club started with an U18 (under 18) team but have expanded the roster to include a U16 team, and U13 team as well. The Wolfpack is not an open team like high school league teams, but rather a competitive team where players must already have the necessary skills prior to trying out to be invited to join the team. During tryouts coaches look not only at the skills of those trying out but also at how they would fit in the make up of the team. Club volleyball is a commitment and coaches often take attendance at practices to ensure that the team is staying true to their commitment. In most club volleyball, the atmosphere of competitiveness means that play time is often liked to a player’s ability, attitude and coachability. Not all coaches will place the same weight on each of these values, but in the older age divisions, the level of competition becomes very high and winning the game for the team is the goal. The “Wolfpack mentality” as stated on their Facebook page describes this well:
Wolves are fiercely loyal to their pack and will do anything for the “team”, even if it includes sacrificing themselves. Each wolf knows its role and plays that role for the well-being of all. Their focus in not on themselves, but on the PACK.
Play started at 9 am Saturday for the ten teams involved in the tournament which included both the Wolfpack 18’s and 16’s along with two teams out of the Central Valley Volleyball Club in Warman (the Impact 18’s and Chaos 18’s), the Prince Albert Toppers 18’s, the Rose Valley 18’s, the Battleford 18’s, the Crush 18’s, and the Wakaw Warriors 17’s. Each team was guaranteed four matches and the final came down to the two Wolfpack teams who went undefeated in pool play. Gold went to the U16 girls Bella, Brynn, Caprice, Emerson, Emilia, Gabriella, Kelsey, Mya, Shae, Sydney, Teagan and Cassidy. While the U18 girls Alexa, Alix, Becca, Drew, Eve, Jordyn, Kyra, Natalie, Sloan and Sophie took home silver.