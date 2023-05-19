SAUGEEN – The Chippewas of Saugeen will be celebrating on Sauble Beach over the long weekend, according to a press release from the band council.
They are celebrating their victory in the lawsuit over the north part of the beach where the Canadian Superior Court found the famous beach property in South Bruce Peninsula does belong to the territory as per Treaty 72.
“After nearly 30 years of litigation and 170 years of fighting to have our proper reserve boundaries recognized, a judge ruled in our favour on April 3, 2023,” stated the release. “It is a huge victory that was only possible because of the continued support of our community members, our elders, and the past generations that never gave up on our rights.”
The celebration will be held on the north side of the beach, on Sunday, May 21, with a musical line-up including Johny Cash and the Wiky 3, featuring June Carter and The Greg Ritchie Band.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with a beach clean-up and will run until 8 p.m. A catered lunch will be served at noon and supper at 5 p.m.
The beach party will include games, and the organizers recommend that people bring lawn chairs.
Saugeen updates members on plans for Sauble Beach.
Saugeen Band Council updated its members in a press release, sharing the plans they are working on as they take over stewardship of the north section of Sauble Beach.
“Now that we have proven our case, we have lots of work to do to be good stewards of the land,” the release stated.
Plans include but are not limited to the following: keeping it clean and safe, protecting the environment, getting expert advice, working with treaty partners and neighbours and fighting appeals.
The band also provided a note on the location of the reserve’s boundaries, which are the stated reasons for the appeal from the town.
“The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has made frequent public statements about there being some kind of “unresolved questions” about the location of our reserve boundaries under the judge’s decision,” said the release. “Those statements are simply not correct…the court was very clear that the north boundary of the reserve is at ‘the approximate mid-way point of lot 31,’ precisely ‘214.4 metres north’ of the road allowance between lots 30 and 31, (i.e., around 7th Street North) and that east boundary is ‘lying to the west of Lakeshore Blvd North.
“We embrace the court’s conclusion on that point and agree with it entirely: the beach is part of the reserve but no lands east of Lakeshore Blvd are included, just as we have always said.”
The release said there is still a need for a formal survey, and they would welcome that, but in the meantime, “there is no doubt about where the boundaries are for practical purposes.”
“We look forward to a wonderful summer here at Saugeen First Nation’s Sauble Beach and we hope to see you there.”