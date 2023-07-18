The federal government is putting in an effort to make their services easier to access, says the president of the treasury.
“It’s interesting how chaos and crisis can reveal opportunities,” said MP for Ottawa—Vanier and Treasury Board president Mona Fortier, who is doing a tour of communities in northeastern Ontario this week.
The recent expansion of passport services in Timmins was one such opportunity.
“We asked why don’t we have passport offices in strategic communities?” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for Timmins to be one of those hubs to have access to a tool that everyone needs nowadays.”
She sees Timmins as a hub for the northeast, saying that it makes sense to have a multitude of services available here.
“The capacity of having a passport office in Timmins to service communities around is really important,” she said.
She said there is a need to give people options in how they access the services they need, noting the population of seniors in the north who may not be comfortable with online options only.
“We need to put a lot of effort into how we’re going to serve digitally, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to reduce in-person service,” she said. “We need to balance it out.”
Fortier also spoke about the importance of working with other levels of government to ensure the needs of the community are met in housing and other programs.
“Housing is the one I’m hearing is the priority on many fronts,” she said. “I was passing through downtown and the need was demonstrated just when I was driving through downtown.”
Mayor Michelle Boileau has been a vocal advocate for the city to the federal government.
“She wants to see how we can partner in making sure that the need is met,” said Fortier.
Fortier, whose family is from northeastern Ontario, said that seeing the collaboration between communities has been a wonderful experience on her trip through the region.
“It’s really interesting how Indigenous communities, francophone communities and English communities, there are a lot of connections happening,” she said. “It was really great to see how we need to continue those connections.”
She said that, with the RNIP pilot program, and other immigration initiatives giving newcomers options for places to settle, the ability of the federal government to provide services needs to grow too.
“There is that need, so I’m bringing back to Ottawa that we have to find a way to deliver those services to the population,” she said.
The minister visited Haileybury on Monday before coming to Timmins on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Fortier is headed to Kapuskasing, onto Cochrane for Thursday, and then a full day in North Bay on Friday.
She said there is an advantage to actually visiting a place, and meeting the people there, rather than just looking at it on the map and making a phone call.
“Listening on the ground is always the best way, than being from Ottawa and saying ‘OK, I’m just going to call in and see’,” said Fortier.
Partnerships at different levels of government are something Fortier believes is essential.
“I’m a true believer in bringing all partners together and working together,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we can do to work with mayors and municipalities, and the First Nations.”