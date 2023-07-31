A Trans-Canada Trail grant allowed Penetanguishene staff to make improvements to the quality of the Overhead Bridge Road tunnel earlier this month.
Sherry Desjardins, the town's recreation and community services director, told MidlandToday that funding for the annual trail maintenance was boosted with cash from the Spring Trail Grant with the Trans-Canada Trail.
“Each year the Trans-Canada Trail makes some money available to help trail operators do some spring maintenance,” said Desjardins. “Generally it is capped at $1,000 which is what we applied for but received $1,250.
“In previous years we have used it to top up limestone screenings along the trail to restore trail surface and width,” Desjardins added. “However this year, we used it to lessen the financial impact of this project.”
The popular junction at Overhead Bridge Road, at the corner of Robert Street West, was once a crowded and sometimes difficult access point for the multi-use trail. Recent infrastructure changes allowed for a larger paved parking area and easier access to the trail below.
“In 2021, the Trans-Canada Trail, the County of Simcoe, and Tiny Township all provided capital funding to have the trailhead built at Overhead Bridge Road and make drainage improvements in and around the tunnel,” Desjardins explained.
“We noticed (in 2022) that further mitigation measures needed to be taken,” she stated, “as significant weather events still created washouts down by the tunnel. This 2023 funding helped the town pay for some restoration of the area, better stabilization of the banks and the addition of some catch basins.”
Desjardins said that a more stable surface was the goal for the municipality, with less susceptibility to washouts during weather events, and felt hopeful that the funding helped to achieve that measure.
Further information can be found on the parks, trails and green spaces page of the town of Penetanguishene web site.