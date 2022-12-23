Amid concerns about property crime and traffic issues in West Niagara, two area politicians are calling for more police resources in the area.
West Lincoln Mayor Cheryl Ganann and Grimsby's representative at the region, Coun. Michelle Seaborn, have both called for an increased police presence in West Lincoln and Grimsby.
On the campaign trail in the lead up to October's municipal election, Seaborn spoke at an all-candidates night about wanting more adequate policing in the town.
Now that she’s been elected to regional council, she intends to work towards that goal.
“I will do what I can to work with police to make the town safer,” she said.
Brett Flynn, deputy chief of police operational services at Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), said more resources would likely be necessary for this part of the region.
“Based on current estimates of west Niagara’s population growth over the next decade,” he said, “it is likely that the service will need to consider additional resources as demands increase.”
He said the NRPS has seen an increase in demand already.
“The Niagara Regional Police Service is committed to providing safe and effective policing services to residents and visitors to Niagara,” he said. “As is the case across all districts, the volume of calls for service in west Niagara is monitored in order to ensure appropriate resources exist.
“Across the Niagara Region we are consistently seeing calls for service increase. From 2020 to 2021 we saw almost a 17 per cent increase – which can be partially attributed to an initial dip in calls for service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also an overall increase in call volume.”
Seaborn said her main concern in Grimsby is property crime. She theorized that Grimsby’s location, adjacent to the QEW, mean that criminals can dash in and out before the police can be there.
Niagara's property crime rates are around the average for Ontario, said Flynn.
“When we look at statistics for Niagara regarding property crime, we find we are the middle of the pack in Ontario,” he said. “Property crime is unfortunately occurring in communities across Niagara. We have seen investigations in west Niagara impacted by criminality from other areas of the GTA. The QEW can often be a means for them to move about.”
In West Lincoln, Ganann said the concerns mainly revolve around traffic and speeding, especially out on the rural roads.
“A really good example was a discussion we had about… Silver Street,” she said. “You stop at Victoria Avenue, you stop again at Bismarck, and then you don't stop till you get outside of West Lincoln. If you're going west, like it's just a straight run all the way through.
“It's not necessarily our residents, but we have accidents quite regularly out that way and most of them are speed related.”
Flynn agreed Silver Street is a road where speeding can be an issue, noting officers and command are responsive to community concerns about traffic.
And as the population of the township grows, Ganann wants to see the region take a proactive step towards meeting the demands of policing a larger population.
“We're seeing an increase in some of the problems that we have, so you… want to be proactive,” she said. “You want to make sure that this is in the back of everybody's mind, that just because we're rural doesn't mean that we don't have things going on that we need police support for as well.”
The previous term of West Lincoln’s council took the step of inviting the Division 8 Staff Sergeant to come and speak to council and answer questions about police presence in the municipality. Ganann said a similar visit is scheduled for April.
In the meantime, Ganann encourages residents to share any concerns with police via the non-emergency line.