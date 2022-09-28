With Taber having a sugar beet factory as one of its major pieces of industry, it is able to provide many jobs to the community as well as good income from the farmers who grow the crops. Those crops then move to the factory and provide work for the people who own and operate within the factory. Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, would love to see this industry preserved and is working to do so by introducing a private member’s bill to the House of Commons.
“I have been working on this for some time,” said Shields. “We’ve done some work on this, this summer. I am working with the sugar beet association — it’s to do with sugar and the importation of sugar, exportation, and tariffs on sugarcane that is imported to Canada without tariffs. I’m working with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers Association here in Taber to see if we can develop a private member’s bill to do with the protection of the sugar beets here in southern Alberta, which is Canada’s only one left. As a domestic agproduct in the rotation and cash crop, it’s an important part of the agriculture piece of this riding, particularly in this area, and so that’s the one I will be working on.”