The monthly meetings of the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors are only the tip of the iceberg of organizations and commissions that make local government happen.
Elected officials, as well as members of the general public, participate in regular meetings on a variety of subjects, from running local rec programs to helping oversee taxation rolls.
The RDCK board made a series of appointments for boards and commissions at its December 7 board meeting. Here are the lists of private citizen and non-directors appointed to the boards that help govern life in the Valley Voice readership area:
Recreation Commission No. 4 - Nakusp and Area K: Chelsea Hanet, Tina Knooihuizen (Nakusp council), Mason Hough, (alternate) The term ends on December 31, 2025.
Recreation Commission No. 6 - Area H, New Denver and Silverton: New Denver Councillor Colin Moss (alternate).
Recreation Commission No. 8 - Slocan Valley South Regional Park: Sharon Myers (Area H representative), Stacey Kabatoff (Area H) , Eden DuPont (Area H).
Rosebery Parklands and Trails Commission: Peter Schwartz (Area H), Richard Allin (Area H), Greg McRae (Area H), Susan Johnson (Rosebery Parklands Development Society). Term to end December 31, 2024.
Area D Advisory Planning and Heritage Commission: Rochelle Longval, Sarah Sinclair, Karen Newmoon, Gerry Devine, Allan Hobden. Term ends December 31, 2026.
Kaslo and Area D Economic Development Commission: Chelsey Jones (Area D representative). Term ends December 31, 2024.
South Slocan Commission of Management: Peter Wood, Gary Niminiken, Ben Euerby. Kathy Loxam, Ian McGovern, Cyndy Lawrence, Stacey Troop. Term to end December 31, 2023.
Winlaw Regional and Nature Park Commission: Craig Lawrence (Area H), Lois Lawrence (Area H), Kaila Ellis (Area H), Annie Rachette (Area H). Term to end Dec.ember31, 2024.
Nelson Public Library Board: Ana Bersford (non-voting Area E), Anni Holtby (Area F - term expires in 2023), Randi Fjeldseth (Area H).
The board also appointed its own directors to external committees governing regional initiatives, as follows.
Central Kootenay Food Policy Council: Director Hanegraaf, Director McLaren-Caux, Director Vandenbergh (alternate).
Columbia Basin Regional Advisory Committee (CBRAC): Director Weatherhead, Director Jackman.
Columbia River Treaty Local Governments Committee: Director Watson, Director McLaren-Caux.
Kootenay Cannabis Council: Director Page, Director Tierney (alternate).
Municipal Insurance Association of BC: Director Davidoff.
Southeastern BC Regional Connectivity Committee: Director Jackman, Director Popoff.
West Kootenay Transit Committee: Director Popoff, Director Lockwood, Director Maria McFadden, Director Newell (alternate).