For many years, The Drumheller Mail has given municipalities within our readership area the opportunity to reflect on the challenges and successes of the previous year, and share goals and plans for the coming year with its ratepayers as part of our annual Year in Review series.
Included among the municipalities the Mail reached out to for the 2022 Year in Review series was the Village of Carbon.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to provide you with the information you are requesting,” was the response the Mail received from Carbon Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Vanessa Van der Meer on Tuesday, November 29.
This was also corroborated by Mayor Bryan Peever when the Mail subsequently reached out to him for comment.