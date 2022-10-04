Neebing, Ont. — It’s only a second term for acclaimed Municipality of Neebing (Pearson Township) Coun. Gary Gardner, but he knows the community like the back of his fishing rod.
Gardner has been in Neebing since the early 1970s and the avid fisherman says issues are pretty simplistic when it comes to his municipality.
“lt’s a learning education to get involved in politics in our municipality, but basically it’s quite simple,” said Gardner, who was a logger and union carpenter during his woking life.
“We only have a couple of things going for us in this area. Roads is No. 1 and our dump is No. 2. Our (municipality) has 2,050 people, give or take. We don’t have any schools in our area, we don’t have any stores in our area, we’ve got basically nothing as far as other than residents when it comes to taxes.”
Gardner would like to see that change, but feels not all the money is there to make those changes.
“There isn’t anybody in our municipality as councillors and the mayor that haven’t been pushing for this for years,” Gardner said. “They want stores, they want a school, they want it all. But today due to the cost of living, the cost of transportation, the cost of vehicles, it’s hard to get people to move out here.”
Gardner voted for having a medical clinic built in the municipality and voted down the amalgamation of his township Pearson and Pardee to pare down the number of councillor positions in recent council meetings, but both initiatives have been bogged down by grievances.
Gardner, along with incumbent councillors Curtis Coulson (Pardee) and Brian Kurikka (Scoble), ran unopposed and had their positions acclaimed.
Jill Cadieux takes on incumbent Gordon Cuthbertson for Neebing’s at-large councillor seat. And Neebing’s Blake Township council seat race sees Ron Woit, Gary Shchepanik and Katherine Hill competing for the council position being vacated by mayoral candidate Mark Thibert.
In Neebing’s mayoral race, Thibert, the current Blake Township councillor, faces former mayor Ziggy Polkowski to replace the outgoing Erwin Butikofer.
An all-candidates night for the Municipality of Neebing is set for Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Blake Hall.
Ontario municipal elections will take place Oct. 24.