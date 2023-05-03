MULGRAVE – The 2023-2024 budget for the Town of Mulgrave was passed unanimously by council at its regular meeting on May 1.
Tax rates remain unchanged. The residential tax rate is $1.2375 per $100 of assessment, while the commercial rate is $4.5257 per $100 of assessment. The water levy is also unchanged from last year at $0.2015 per $100 of assessed value in the areas serviced by fire hydrants and a rate of $0.451 per $100 of assessed value in the areas serviced for sanitary sewer.
The waste disposal levy has increased from $128.25 per residential unit per year to $135.
Mulgrave CAO David Gray said of the increase, “That is the one area of tax that is going up.”
Wages for non-union town staff and honorariums for councillors will also increase by two per cent as of April 1, 2023.
Gray told The Journal, “Non-union rates are normally based on the union contract. And council honorariums are largely based on the non-union increase. They’re all tied together…given our tight financial situation, I know that in some organizations the staff is looking for seven or eight per cent increase; that’s not going to happen in the Town of Mulgrave…In the interest of controlling costs, and it sounds like council agrees, two per cent is a reasonable increase.”
In other business, Councillor Krista Luddington informed council that youth council member Victoria Cook has started work on the community garden project she proposed earlier this year. Cook has cleaned out existing raised beds at the Mulgrave Memorial Centre and has worked to get funding for additional beds that will be constructed at the Mulgrave Medical Centre. She has also formed a partnership with the 02 (Options and Opportunities) program at the Strait Area Education Recreation Centre for construction of the new beds.
In other news, work has begun on the highway realignment project in Aulds Cove at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 344; the primary point of access to the Town of Mulgrave.
Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said it was a long time coming but he can’t wait to see the project completed, adding, “They did quite a bit of ground moving there today. There’s a little bit of delay in traffic, but we can put up with that to save somebody’s life.”
The Journal asked Chisholm during the open gallery session of council if any update had been received by the town from the RCMP regarding the investigation into a rash of vandalism last year. He said they hadn’t received any information about the investigation but added that, with a greater RCMP presence in the community – through the use of the satellite office in the memorial centre, vandalism should go down.
Chisholm added that he’d seen a pylon that had been removed by vandals last year back in place by the bridge last week. “It made its way back…it resurrected itself. I don’t know where it came from,” he said.