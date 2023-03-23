The provincial general election is scheduled for May 29, and in the South Peace, nominations are slowly trickling in.
Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard said last month she would not be seeking re-election after revealing a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
The United Conservative Party (UCP) has four candidates running for the nomination in the Grande Prairie riding; Nolan Dyck, Tayyab Parvez, Larry Gibson and current city coun. Gladys Blackmore.
Current Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA Travis Toews has yet to reveal (as of press time) his intentions.
The NDP currently does not have any candidates in either Grande Prairie or Grande Prairie-Wapiti ridings.
Blackmore says the decision to run was difficult because she enjoys the work she does on city council.
“It's really important to have a strong and active voice as the MLA in this area, and I felt that I would be an excellent candidate for that role,” she said.
“I don't hesitate to make those hard decisions that need to be made, and the provincial government is looking at some really hard decisions in the next short time.”
She noted health care reform and policing as two of the challenges ahead for the provincial government.
Blackmore served as a city councillor from 2001 to 2010; she then ran for mayor in 2010 but was not elected; she would return to city council in 2019, where she still serves.
“I have a lot of experience in government, and in elected positions I know how to speak out and to raise my voice when it needs to be heard.”
Gibson said it's been a passion to get involved, and now is the right time. He said his business has the flexible time needed and, after 20 years of community involvement, he wants to make sure Grande Prairie is heard in the legislature.
“I'm not a career politician,” he said.
Gibson was part of the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce as a board member for nine years, two of which he served as chair. During that time he worked with the provincial and federal governments on policies and bringing back feedback from businesses.
Gibson’s background in utilities has him wanting to tackle raising utility costs for Albertans.
He also noted inflation, addictions and mental health as concerns that must be addressed.
“I always was involved in the community, and that's part of what's driving me to do this, as well as I really want to give back to the community.”
Dyck said he has been involved with politics serving on multiple boards including the Grande Prairie-Mackenzie Electoral District Association and the Travis Toews Constituency Board.
“We as Albertans haven't been able to just be Albertans, and we've had a little bit of government overreach; we've been at home, and I just want to see that freedom remain,” said Dyck.
Dyck said he wants to ensure families are able to control their own home life.
“I think maintaining freedom of choice is still really important, and I think the other thing that I really want to push in the next little while is keeping parents as a primary decision maker for their kids.”
He noted healthcare needs to be looked at and that conversations with frontline staff are working to ensure solutions.
He said problems in Grande Prairie are unique to other places in the province and deserve local solutions for its unique issues.
“I can make a difference, participate, and not just fight for us but also want to win for us as a constituency.”
Parvez is currently an engineer in the oil and gas industry but has been involved with the community serving as vice-president of memberships on Allard’s board and creating the non-profit Peace Association of Grande Prairie.
“I want to help people.
“I'm very passionate about helping people and that's why I put my name forward,” said Parvez.
He said his experiences have led him to understand the “critical significance of this sector of the province.”
Parvez said this understanding will result in maintaining energy sector funding as well as less red tape for the industry.
He said the Grande Prairie area is diverse and ‘needs someone who will advocate for the many areas’ including agriculture, health care and education. Parvez said he believes he is that person because of his record of helping people first-hand through the organizations he serves in.
“I want to be able to add value at all levels for Grande Prairie, and I feel like I cover a lot of those to my political volunteering and professional experience.”
The UCP Grande Prairie riding nomination vote will be on April 3 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Design Works Centre in the KMSC Law Meeting room.
Only residents of the Grande Prairie constituency and current members of the UCP (as of March 13) are eligible to vote in the candidate vote.