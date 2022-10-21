Uxbridge’s Township Hall on Toronto Street South is bustling right now, with hundreds of voters bringing in ballots to ensure they’re counted for the municipal election on Oct. 24. But even on a regular weekday (as one of the few Township buildings that keeps typical office hours) the hall sees its fair share of citizens coming through the door. Even if you don’t swim or play hockey or have a library card, you still need to pay your taxes, or get a permit for that beautiful new deck, or have a heart-to-heart chat with an elected official.
This building is really the nerve centre of the township. In addition to council chambers and offices for the mayor and chief administrative officer – CAO Kristi Honey, the boss of the Township’s 130 staff – the hall houses the municipality’s three “red tape” departments (its other buildings and properties are mostly for programming and operations). The Clerk’s Office, for almost two decades under clerk and director of legislative services Debbie Leroux, is the Township’s legislative arm, drafting and enforcing its bylaws (and running elections!), as well as supporting the work of council and the Corporation.
Treasury, under treasurer Donna Condon, collects taxes, oversees the Township budget, and manages accounts payable and receivable. You’ll find those two departments on the main floor, to your right as you go through the Toronto Street doors. Council chambers are to your left. We highly recommend you drop by a council meeting some time, and see how your municipal government works. There are also two conference rooms on that floor, as well as the office of Public Works director Ben Kester.
Downstairs, accessible by a separate door off the rear parking lot, is the Planning Development Services Department, under director Kyle Rainbow, overseeing the planning, permitting and inspection of new or renovated development in the Township, including helping you with permits for that new deck. In all, 24 Township employees can be found in the hall, far more than in any of its other buildings (except perhaps the firehall when an emergency is in progress). And the three departments here take up about 24 per cent of the Township budget.
If you’re an Uxbridge oldtimer, you’ll know that prior to 1990, this site was the first home of St. Joseph’s Catholic School, before the new school was built on Quaker Village Drive. Part of the school was used for the southern portion of the town hall. But prior to the school, the site was the home for more than a century of Uxbridge’s founder, Joseph Gould. The lines of his house were preserved in the architecture of the northern half of the hall, where the council chambers are housed.
Just One More: In the past few weeks, we’ve introduced you to the wide variety of properties owned by the Township of Uxbridge. But there is one property that you as a taxpayer own (all right, partly own), that’s not located in the township at all. It’s the Animal Control Centre, where you may have adopted your Siamese cat or German Shepherd, on Reach Street in Scugog. The property is owned by the Township of Scugog, the building half-owned by them, the staff half-paid by them, but the administration is totally Uxbridge’s responsibility, and the four animal control officers are our employees, though they work, and have legislative authority, in both jurisdictions. This arrangement may be amended when (or if) the long-anticipated new animal shelter is built on its projected site on our side of Lake Ridge Road.