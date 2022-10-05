Laurentian Valley – A long-time volunteer, and now completing his first term on council, Chris Pleau feels he would be able to contribute more to the township by serving as reeve and is ready to take on the additional responsibility.
He stated his intentions shortly after incumbent Reeve Debbie Robinson announced she would not be seeking re-election after 16 years in the position. He said he hopes to continue the great work of Ms. Robinson, noting he has a passion for municipal politics, community services, development and property and health care.
“My experience is derived from more than 32 years’ experience, and counting, in the construction and maintenance industry, as an employee, supervisor, manager and owner along the way,” he said.
Known in the community for his volunteer work, he was elected to council four years ago and is pleased with some of the items he has brought to the table. With a strong volunteer background in sports, including both fastball and hockey, he is pleased to see some new recreation infrastructure introduced during the last four years. He said there is a new sports court at a small park in the township as well as the new arena for Stafford Park.
“Petawawa was getting rid of old hockey boards and so we were able to get them and replace what was there with plastic boards,” he explained.
As well, the speed sign program in the township is making the area safer for everyone with four new speed signs in residential neighbourhoods.
“I think they work,” he said. “It is a reminder for drivers.”
In terms of goals if elected reeve, he will continue his push for growth in the township, noting it is important to have new growth to keep taxes affordable.
“Who is promoting our township as the perfect place to work from home, start a business, open a new location to your existing business?” he asked. “How do we even go about doing so?”
Coun. Pleau would like a clear development plan which would include advertising and marketing in Laurentian Valley as a great place to work and play.
He is also concerned about the issue of seasonal run-off, storm water and municipal drains, noting many ditches and culverts are undersized and the drainage system needs to be improved upon.
Recreation, which is dear to his heart, is something he wants to work on, including reconvening the recreation advisory committee.
“I’d like to see if the ‘one window’ service could reduce the workload and stress on our volunteers as well as be more convenient for our residents to make reservations all the while maximizing use of the facilities,” he said. “With our new website, the online portion is easily achievable.”
As well, he believes the township could assist with maintenance of facilities and there needs to be a fundraising component to recreation in Laurentian Valley.
“This decreases the burden on the taxpayer while keeping our facilities up to date,” he said.
Coun. Pleau said he has enjoyed learning the process of municipal politics and has enjoyed serving the residents of LV.
“It has been very rewarding and progressive in many aspects,” he stated. “Our staff and council have been very helpful in my education of the municipality and the various items that are brought forward to the various meetings. Our staff and volunteers are a huge asset to Laurentian Valley and part of what makes it a great community to live in.”
At 52, he said he has the time and energy to give to the job. His employer, a contractor in Ottawa with work in Ottawa and the Valley, encouraged him to run and is cognizant of the extra time commitment involved, he noted.
A big part of the job is the time spent at Renfrew County council and he said he is very interested in the health portfolio there.
“My mom is in a long-term care home run by Renfrew County,” he said.
The wait list is tremendous for the homes in the county, and this is a real area of need, he said.
“I also like the special projects in the county,” he said, noting he was a volunteer at many including EXPO 150 and the International Plowing Match.
More recently, Coun. Pleau was the Volunteer Chair for the Ontario Winter Games which were re-scheduled to next year. He said because of different time commitments next year he will be a volunteer, but not the chair.
He was in charge of setting up power at the Fall Flavors Festival in the township recently.
“And I’m hosting the Ottawa 67s as a fundraiser at the arena,” he said.
“I’ve been volunteering all my life,” he said.
He coached minor fastball teams in Micksburg and a girl’s team in Stafford. In addition, he co-founded the Tim Adlam Wish Foundation where $75,000 was donated back to local area children's sports initiatives, and also coached soccer at Shady Nook.
He also volunteers at Shaw Woods Outdoor Education Centre and spearheaded campaigns such as Kraft Hockeyville for the Cobden Astrolabe Arena with his Peewee hockey team, and Kraft Project Play for Kinsmen Pool, both with Matt LeMay.
“My biggest passion is coaching hockey, something I have done since I was 22, including just over the last decade coaching in the Ottawa Valley Thunder girls hockey program, where I also serve as president among other titles”.
Mr. Pleau and his wife, Stacey, have three daughters. In his spare time, he likes to golf and is looking forward to playing some pick-up hockey as time allows.
“The main thing is I like to volunteer,” he said.