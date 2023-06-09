At a Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) meeting on Thursday, four of seven Council chiefs signed a band council resolution (BCR) removing MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille from all portfolios and negating his status as MCK spokesperson.
The Eastern Door viewed a copy of the BCR, which includes a wide range of issues and allegations, some of which have previously been reported, including an erroneous declaration of ownership of land rightfully belonging to Jennifer Lessard Cross.
Other allegations cited in the BCR include harassment, efforts at self-enrichment, and a lack of cooperation obstructing good governance.
“So much information is being hoarded in the grand chief’s office and not brought to us until the very last minute that we’re not able to make decisions,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne. “He’s going ahead and making decisions that are inherently problematic and have serious consequences.”
Etienne said the BCR was signed at a duly-convened meeting. While Bonspille has previously argued that only he can call duly-convened meetings, yesterday’s session was called by him, according to Etienne. Bonspille and MCK chief Valerie Bonspille stormed out when the matter was brought to the floor, Etienne said.
This version of events was supported by MCK chief John Canatonquin, who also signed the BCR stripping Victor of his portfolios. Both Canatonquin and Etienne confirmed that the BCR is binding effective immediately.
Amy Beauvais and Serge Otsi Simon were the other MCK chiefs who voted in favour.
According to Etienne, chief Denise David abstained from the vote. She declined to comment for this article.
The BCR also targets chief Valerie Bonspille, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment. She is named in some complaints and the BCR removes her, as well as Victor, from Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-Determination discussion tables.
MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille did not immediately reply to requests for comment.