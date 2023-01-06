A lot of people, you give them a place on the land, their shares, but not everybody is happy receiving their area or money. They want everything.
You’re gonna have some of your sisters or brothers that will never be happy because they never got everything.
These are greedy people, and I’m sorry for them. You can’t do anything for them but be sorry for them. They just wanna have it, make sure “I got it” - but they’re never gonna do anything with it or pay you back.
But, if you’ve got a good mind, you could give it to somebody that’s gonna do something good with it. If you don’t need it, maybe give it to your sister or brother that needs it.
People are greedy, you know.
Me, I don’t care. I got my share. I know what I’m gonna do. If I start to feel sick, I give it to my children or anybody that’s there.
*
É:so iá:kon, ensheionhóntson, tsi ní:wa aiakowénhake’, nek tsi iah tió:konte akwé:kon teiakotshennón:ni naieié:na’ akaonhóntsa tóka’ ni’ ne akohwísta’. Akwé:kon teiakotonhontsó:ni.
Ótia’ke ne sewatate’ken’okòn:’a iah nonwén:ton thaiakotshennonníhake’ ase’kén iah nonwén:ton akwé:kon teiakoientà:’on.
Iakotétshen ne ken’ niionkwe’tò:ten’s, nok khehnhá:tens. Iah thé: thaón:ton’ nahsheié:ra’se’ kwah nek enhshehnhá:ten’. Kwah nek í:ienhre’ aiakoién:take’ nahò:ten’k, orihwí:io aiakón:ni’, tsi “ontién:ta’ne’”, nek tsi iah nonwén:ton thé: thá:iontste’ tóka’ ni’ iah thaonsaiesakária’khse’.
Nek ki’ tsi, tóka’ ka’nikonrí:io shá:wi, aon:ton’ ahshé:ion ne ónhka’k tsi enieniáhese’. Tóka’ iah tha’tesatonhontsó:ni, tóka’ nòn:wa enhshé:ion’ sewatate’ken’okòn:’a tsi niká:ien teiakotonhontsó:ni.
Iakotétshen se’ wáhi onkwehshòn:’a.
Nì:’i, iah tekatsterístha’. Takaié:ri’ne’ tsi ní:tsi wa’tiakwaia:khon’. Wakaterièn:tare tsi nenkátiere’. Tóka’ entewatáhsawen’ nakonhnháksen’ne’, enkhé:ion’ ne kheien’okòn:’a tóka’ ni’ tsi niiá:kon tho ítien’s.