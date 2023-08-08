MAPLETON – A growing Mennonite youth hockey league's seasonal outdoor skating rink may soon be a permanent addition to the community.
To be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting, while the 200' by 85' outdoor rink's temporary re-zoning was approved earlier this year, a new report would allow the facility to operate permanently in a seasonal capacity.
Applied for by Marvin Weber, the existing zoning amendment allows the youth hockey league to use the facilities, including change rooms and a storage area, but requires Weber to re-apply for council permission every three years.
“We continue to look for ways to keep our youth occupied in a way that is socially healthy and not a detriment to the community, and this would definitely be an asset,” resident Dale Weber wrote in a letter of support. “(Weber) is a responsible individual who will do his best to keep the property safe and not burden the municipality.”
Following several letters and delegations of support during a public meeting in April, Coun. Martin Tamlyn brought forward a motion to make the seasonal rink permanent.
“I think it's a great spot ... and you certainly have the support of your neighbourhood," said Tamlyn, during the previous meeting. "We've seen rinks like this do really well."
This proposal was met with overwhelming support from delegates who attended that meeting, many of whom wrote in their letters that they didn’t want Weber to incur the cost and time to reapply for the temporary use.
"This proposed use will provide an outdoor recreation venue to promote community fellowship, healthy living and support mental health awareness initiatives and the wellbeing of all those that are able to participate," said the Thompson's in their letter of support. "Moving forward we have confidence in this council and the municipality that they will see the overall community benefit of this proposal and continue to support it by waiving any future application fees / processes."
Located at 7937 Wellington Rd 8, the entire property is approximately 143 acres and occupied by a farm operation and residence.
Only for the local Mennonite hockey league, general public commercial purposes as well as road signage and advertising are not permitted.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.