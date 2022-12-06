Civic minded Bonfield residents, time is running out to put your name forward for a seat on a board or committee. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, December 7th, by 4:30 p.m. You’ll have to hand those in to Andrée Gagné, Bonfield’s deputy clerk, at the Township office at 365 Highway 531.
What’s available? The library board is looking for four members, and the planning advisory committee needs three positions filled. One resident is required for the police services board, and the recreation committee is looking to fill three to five spots.
“Qualified and interested individuals are encouraged to volunteer their services to provide input on various issues that affect the Township of Bonfield,” township staff explained. The term for each appointment is four years, running concurrently with the term of council, 2022 to 2026.
There is no application form. Freshen the resume and update the cover letter and deliver those to the clerk by Wednesday.
The Bonfield Public Library Board meets at the library every first Monday of the month at 7:00pm unless otherwise posted.
The Planning Advisory Committee meets the first Tuesday of every month in the Council Chambers at the Municipal office in Bonfield. The police services board meets on the 3rd Monday of odd months. The recreation committee meets on the first Monday of every month.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.