Health Sciences North is no longer providing news about the first baby born in 2023.
In an email Thursday, communications manager Jason Turnball said the hospital discontinued the long-standing tradition last year "due to patient confidentiality."
In previous years, HSN has shared the names of the first infant and their family born after midnight on Jan. 1. It's a practice popular with other hospitals across Canada, to ring in the New Year with some good news.
While other health-care providers have already shared their News Year's babies for 2023, others have followed HSN's example.
North Bay Regional Hospital, for example, has also decided that it will no longer share information about the first baby of the new year in that community. The decision to contact the media will instead be the responsibility of the parents.
"One of the hospital’s most important responsibilities is to protect both the safety and privacy of our patients," the hospital said in an email to local media. "For that reason, the decision to share the details of the first baby born at (North Bay's hospital) in 2023 will be left to the discretion of the parent(s)."
The Sudbury Star will continue to receive and publish information from HSN about Sudbury's newest arrivals throughout the year. This information is voluntarily provided to the paper by the parents/guardians of the child.
If your baby was the first to be born in the Greater Sudbury area in 2023 and you wish to share the news, contact Sudbury Star reporter Mia Jensen at mjensen@postmedia.com or call 705-562-8768.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.