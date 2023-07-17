A young woman from Peawanuck will be shining bright at the North American Indigenous Games.
Amelia Gull from Weenusk First Nation is competing at the event in Halifax in the shooting event.
The 14-year-old’s father said that she’s been competing for over a year.
”It’s a passion for her,” said Matthew Gull. “She’s a go-getter kind of girl.”
Amelia Gull competed in Manitoba where she placed third and then in the provincial competition in Niagara Falls in the past year.
Matthew Gull said that during her last trip to Niagara, Amelia was asked to join the team for the North American Indigenous Games.
“She was approached to be a part of the team,” said Matthew Gull. “She’s only 14, so she’s got her whole life for these competitions.”
Shooting is a family affair for the Gulls, Matthew is a patrol sergeant with the Canadian Rangers in Peawanuck, and other children in the family are also showing an interest in the sport.
“All my kids went through the Junior Canadian Rangers program, and won shooting competitions with the JCRs,” he said. “My youngest has some big shows to fill.”
Amelia has already left for Halifax, laying over in Timmins from Peawanuck before the longer flight to the east coast.
“They want her at the airport at 4:30 in the morning,” said Matthew. “It’s going to be a long day for her.”
The North American Indigenous Games is celebrating its 10th year and features 16 sports including canoe/kayaking, archery and rifle shooting and basketball.
The event runs from July 15 to 21, and events will be livestreamed on the NAIG youtube page.
Matthew Gull said he’s looking forward to watching the competitions and that the community will be rooting for Amelia.
“We started doing a little fundraiser for her, and now the whole community is rooting for her,” said Matthew Gull.