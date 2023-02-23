The District Criminal Investigations Unit of Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 3 has charged two suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting at The Playground Global in Burlington on February 6 that led to a woman being severely injured.
On Friday, February 10, officers arrested 21-year-old Kheat Simon of Hamilton. He was found in a vehicle in Hamilton. On the date of the shooting, he was believed to be operating the vehicle in which he and the shooter fled the scene. Simon has been charged with attempted murder (3 counts). Similarly, later the same day of February 10, police officials arrested 20-year-old Olupelumi Falodun of Hamilton in a vehicle in Oakville. He is believed to be the person responsible for the shooting on February 6, and has been charged with attempted murder (3 counts) and discharge of firearm with intent. Both, Simon and Falodun, were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Following the case investigation, three Criminal Code search warrants were issued at residences in Hamilton, however, the firearm used in the shooting has still not been recovered.
The motive for this shooting is still unknown and the victim remains in the hospital in serious condition.
The timely arrests of these suspects was made possible due to the collaborative efforts of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Tactical Rescue Unit, K9 Unit, Mobile Surveillance Unit and 3 District Street Crime Unit.
The investigation continues at this time and any person with relevant information is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316. People can also anonymously submit tips at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.