At a recent media briefing, the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) raised concerns about the state of primary care in Ontario and presented its Prescription Progress Report 2023, which evaluates the progress made on the OMA's 5-Point Plan for better health care. While the provincial government has taken action on some of the OMA's recommendations, the report indicates that more needs to be done to address the crisis in primary care.
According to the OMA, primary care in Ontario is facing a critical situation, and the organization is committed to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to find solutions that will result in improved patient care. The OMA has identified three immediate priorities for strengthening the healthcare system: resolving the primary care crisis, reducing the administrative burden causing physician burnout, and expanding home- and community-based care.
The OMA emphasizes the need for every Ontarian, regardless of location, to access an interprofessional team of primary care providers led by a family doctor. However, concerning statistics surround family medicine in the province. Recent research by the INSPIRE PHC research group reveals that 2.2 million Ontarians do not have a family doctor. Additionally, many physicians, including family doctors, are considering retiring or making changes to their practice model within the next five years, as indicated by surveys conducted by the OMA and the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Furthermore, medical students' declining interest in pursuing family medicine is evident in the unfilled residency spots across Canada. Family medicine had over 100 vacant positions for 2023, while other specialties faced significantly fewer vacancies. The mounting administrative burden placed on physicians is another leading cause of burnout, with family doctors spending an average of 19.1 hours per week on documentation and administrative tasks. While the OMA acknowledges the government's efforts to reduce administrative red tape and forms, they stress that this is only part of the solution.
"Medicine is like a house, and family medicine is the foundation," said OMA President Dr. Andrew Park. "If we don't fix our foundation, everything else crumbles. Family doctors provide comprehensive cradle-to-grave preventive care and treatment for their patients, and they are the gateway to the rest of the healthcare system if you need a diagnostic test or a referral to a specialist."
The OMA represents over 43,000 physicians, medical students, and retired physicians in Ontario. Their mission is to advocate for and support doctors while empowering them to play a central role in patient care and drive the transformation of Ontario's healthcare system.