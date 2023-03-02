The Tudor and Cashel Township council will be having a meet and greet for the community to meet and ask questions of its council on March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mayor Dave Hederson comments on this upcoming event.
On March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents of Tudor and Cashel Township can come have dessert and coffee or tea with their council at the township community centre in Gilmour, ask questions of them and get to know them.
Hederson tells Bancroft This Week that with the March council meeting being the fourth meeting of this new council, and collaboration being a goal of his, he thought it would be a good time to try and get to know more of the council’s constituents and vice versa.
“I suggested a meet and greet or mix and mingle session when I was with our clerk Nancy Carrol and Councillor [Elain] Holloway after the last council meeting. They thought it was a great idea,” he says.
Hederson says that on the evening of March 8, given they’ll have a quorum present, he will call a committee of the whole meeting order, introduce members of council, explain the informal meet, greet mix and mingle over coffee and cake to attendees, and then meet and talk with as many folks as possible during the time frame provided.
“We’ll see how this one goes [on March 8], but I would hope that there will be similar opportunities going forward.”