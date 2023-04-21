There are many responsibilities that go along with being on town council. There are multiple boards that need to have council representation and without a full contingent of councilors, the work is larger for the others. That being said town council has been operating ‘short-staffed’ as it were, for several months now. The upcoming by-election will fill the vacant seat on council with one of the two men vying for the spot.
A young man with a very familiar name has thrown his name in the hat. Cruz Shevernoha is, of course, the son of Ray and Sandi Shevernoha and was born and raised here in Wakaw. He attended school here playing football, hockey, and curling. Following graduation, he went on to post-secondary education and received his diploma in Business Management and using that knowledge he returned to Wakaw and became a business owner, operating the family-owned Backroads Spirits Co. with his parents and brother Chase.
Cruz affirms that he is proud to be able to call Wakaw home and wants to help make Wakaw the “greatest small town in Saskatchewan”. He says he loves the small-town lifestyle and cannot imagine living life any other way. Even though many young people can’t wait to move to the ‘big’ city and leave their small-town life behind, Cruz says it is also very nice to be home around family and friends and living in the community he grew up in.
It's not everyone that is either willing or interested in stepping into local municipal governance, and when asked what made him decide to run for council, he identified one of his primary motivators as the knowledge that it is a perfect way to help give back to the town, he grew up in. “It is a perfect opportunity to me to be involved in the decision-making process of this local municipality.”
There are always going to be issues and concerns in any community, but Cruz states that he would like to hear from the community personally and address those issues head-on. If elected, he looks forward to lending a helping hand in building and growing our great community.
The second candidate who has thrown his hat in is Terry Schneider. Terry moved to Wakaw just a few years ago and says he has always had a passion to be engaged in government business circles. With thirty years of employment and volunteer experience in local, provincial, and federal government roles, he believes that these endeavours have prepared him to be an elected official doing the work of representing the community of Wakaw. He states that he understands how relationships between elected officials, administration, and other levels of government function and is… prepared, committed, and ready to serve the community.
When asked if there was some issue or concern he wanted to take an active part in addressing, Terry replied that he believes the residents of Wakaw are entitled to clear and regular communications related to Council decisions applicable to annual operating and capital budget matters. Further, he sees the need for the Town to identify and set various goals and priorities whereby residents are provided the opportunity to participate in establishing these objectives, which will in turn shape the focus of Council’s financial planning and decision-making. “I am keen to explore the possibilities that can be achieved through this community think tank process,” he says. “I see opportunities to build a great welcoming community vibe in the downtown core, funded by fundraising initiatives and not on the backs of local taxpayers. I like to see well laid out plans become reality that in turn generate new ideas to explore what’s possible.” Opportunities that build on the exciting tourism initiatives that currently exist in our area and that bring visitors alongside other potential opportunities for business development and community growth are part of Terry’s vision.
Terry says he intends to bring the aforementioned experiences and ideas to the Council table, with the intention of strengthening and building viable community offerings that are achievable within budget constraints.
Advanced polls are open April 27th from 4 – 9 pm. The regular poll is open May 3rd from 9 am – 8 pm at the Town Office.