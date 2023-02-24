BROCKTON – Although things have started slowing down a bit after what Mayor Chris Peabody called the “torrid” start to the year, that doesn’t mean nothing is happening.
While the passing of both the Brockton and Bruce County 2023 budgets offers a bit of breathing space, Peabody is still striving to effectively represent the county and municipality.
He’ll be attending the annual conference of the Canadian Nuclear Association in Ottawa, Feb. 22-24.
He said that last year, his focus at the conference was attracting nuclear suppliers to the area through Brockton’s availability of land. He said that won’t be the focus this year, with most suppliers having already “picked their places.” But he’ll be paying attention to any opportunities that arise to promote the area.
According to the CNA website, the conference is aimed at “maintaining… momentum and ensuring Canada remains competitive… At CNA2023, we will highlight the significant opportunities available for the Canadian nuclear industry, both domestic and international.”
In less than a month, Peabody will be representing Bruce County at the world’s largest real estate exhibition, conference and networking event in the world, the four-day MIPIM event in Cannes, France, March 14-17.
The county’s economic development team won a national award through the Economic Developers Association of Canada, with the prize being the opportunity to attend the MIPIM event. The prize includes a booth in the Canadian section of the event, four registrations for delegates, inclusion in the scheduled part of the conference to provide a speech related to opportunities in Bruce County, an article in the MIPIM news section, and inclusion in Canadian-focused networking opportunities. Peabody has been invited as a special delegate.
On the local level, Peabody participated in the ceremonial puck-drop at the Family Day “Battle of the Badges” hockey game at the Walkerton arena, when the OPP and Brockton Firefighters participated in a charity match. The OPP won 3-2 in a shootout.