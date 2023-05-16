Roadwork in Rothesay has been cancelled after costs ballooned by over 50 per cent.
The town had budgeted $1.325 million for asphalt resurfacing projects throughout the town, but the lowest tender came in at $2.13 million, according to documents presented to council.
Town manager John Jarvie said it’s the first time in his experience the town had cancelled planned roadwork, but the costs “are just extraordinary,” he said.
Town staff had hoped to see a cost reduction, “but someone said hope isn’t a plan,” he told council at a recent meeting.
Nine streets had originally been slated for upgrades this year, and town staff had looked at a way to reduce the scope of the work, Jarvie told council, but “couldn’t find a way to do that which made sense.”
Town staff will continue to monitor the situation and will bring recommendations forward to council later this year.
Jarvie noted there’s lots of construction activity happening in the region, and contractors are busy. He suggested the town might need to be “quicker off the mark” with putting tenders out in order to secure a better price.
The cost of labour has increased as well, along with fuel costs, though he said these are “ideas or factors” into the significant cost hike, not concrete reasons.
Rothesay isn’t the only town turning down scheduled work due to unprecedented costs.
Last week, Quispamsis council also cancelled work planned for about a dozen streets, including Meenan’s Cove Road, Millennium Drive, Old Neck Road, Cambridge Ave, Captain Court and Olympic Court.
Jarvie said the towns didn’t “collude” to cancel projects at the same time, but do discuss prices regularly.
Coun. Bill McGuire asked if Rothesay and Quispamsis had ever considered working together to put out a joint tender with a higher volume of materials in order to bring down the cost.
Jarvie replied it’s “a possible avenue to look at” though there could be issues with prioritizing projects, among other considerations.
Council unanimously agreed to cancel the scheduled roadwork due to the rising costs.