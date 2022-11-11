After two years of being forced online by the COVID pandemic, the Bath Lions Club will once again host its Medical Travel Auction in person on Nov. 26 at the Lion's Den at 163 Church Street in Bath.
Gerald Sullivan of the Bath Lions Club said event organizers are excited to see the 27th annual event return to a live auction.
He explained auctioneer Sam Crouse would be at the den to present the items and coordinate the bidding.
Sullivan said viewing would begin at 6 p.m., with the bidding starting at 7 p.m. As usual, the auction will include a 50/50 draw.
The auction will feature a wide array of merchandise, services, gift certificates, crafts, Christmas gifts, baked and canned goods and many other items available for bidding.
"It's guaranteed you'll find something for your Christmas list," said Sullivan in a press release. "The Bath Lions would like to thank the many local businesses, individuals and friends of the Lions who graciously donated items for the auction. We are very fortunate and appreciative of their support. Without them, the auction would not happen."
The Bath Lions Medical Travel Auction fundraiser raises money to assist any community member with costs associated with their medical travel needs.
"In these challenging financial times, the Bath Lions are there to help support people and alleviate some of the stress from families so that they may focus on recovery," the Bath Lions Club said in its release.
Over the years, the Bath Lions estimate the auction delivered approximately $250,000 to individuals with medical needs.