Councillor Watson absent.
Delegations
Wayne Ellerington, a chartered accountant with Ellerington LLP, presented the Independent Auditor’s Report on the Town of Swan Hills Financial Statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. Ellerington summarized the audit by saying, “It actually looks extremely good; you’re in a strong financial position, continuing to get stronger.” The Town’s financial position is strong, close to debt free with $444,769 owing. This amount is far below the debt limit set by the Municipal Government Act ($6,252,756), with a strong level of working capital.
Budget and Tax Discussion
Council reviewed and discussed the final changes and revisions to the 2023 budget. The provincial government’s recently released 2023 budget has doubled the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) Operating fund. Using a portion of this unexpected increase in funding, the revised budget includes a 3% CPI (Consumer Price Index) increase for Town of Swan Hills employees. The rest of the extra funding was allotted to help manage the increased expenses faced by the Town, allowing other funding to be reassigned to planned maintenance projects and capital costs.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed four RFDs:
· 2022 Audited Financial Statements: These auditor’s statements have been prepared and presented to Council by chartered accountant Wayne Ellerington. After reviewing the financial audit with Ellerington, Council passed a motion approving the Auditor’s Town of Swan Hills Financial Statements for the year ended December 31/2022.
· FRIAA Full Proposal Support: The Expression Of Interest (EOI) for FRIAA has been shortlisted, and the Town has been requested to submit a full proposal. Council support is required as part of the full submission requirements. Council passed a motion to approve and support the full proposal submission to FRIAA for funding for the Swan Hills Structure Protection Plan (EOI-23-13).
· Tourism Map Approval: The Economic Development Committee (EDC) has been working on developing a tourism/point of interest map. The EDC Chair has been in contact with a company that designs these types of maps, Lovell Johns. The map would be in digital and printable formats that could be used for developing signs, brochures, website usage, etc. The EDC would like permission from Council to move forward with this project using funds from the EDC budget. Council passed a motion to approve the Economic Development Committee to develop a tourism/point of interest map using Lovell Johns using funds from their budget as required.
· 2023 Final Budget: After further review and discussion of the final adjustments and revisions to the 2023 budget, Council passed a motion approving the 2023 operating budget and the 2023 capital budget as presented.
By-Laws & Policies
· 2023-02 Tax Bylaw: Bylaw 2023-02 sets the municipal tax rates for the 2023 taxation year. Council gave Bylaw 2023-02 two readings and then unanimously passed a motion to have the third reading. Council then gave Bylaw 2023-02 a third reading, thereby adopting it.
CAO Report
· Working on logistics with Trinus and Bell regarding getting the SuperNet for the town office.
· Working on the joint use and planning agreement with Pembina Hills. The Province has extended the deadline until 2025.
· Continued working with the Town’s financial auditor on the year-end financial statements.
· Worked on finalizing the Budget.
· Worked on completing the 2023 taxation bylaw.
· The Town’s FRIAA Expression of Interest for the Structure Protection Plan was approved. We can now move forward with the full proposal.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The reservoir project is still at a standstill as we await the new gas regulator. ATCO is working on expediting delivery so that we may proceed with the project. This delay will not affect water quality or supply in any way.
· PW has been focused on spring runoff and culvert clearing during this reporting period.
· Preparations are underway to complete the Plaza Park project. This initiative should be complete by the end of May.
· PW is currently recruiting for the Supervisor position.
Protective Services
· The FRIAA FireSmart EOI has been shortlisted. Clint Baker and Agriculture and Forestry will continue with the application process. This grant money will be focused on developing a sprinkler deployment plan for the town of Swan Hills.
· Received quotes for new Peace Officer vehicle. Waiting to see if Capital funding is available to order a new vehicle.
· There were 5 Fire Department calls for March 2023.
Reports
· Mayor Craig Wilson attended the RMA Convention from Mar. 20 – 22 as a guest of Big Lakes County. They had a meeting with the Minister of Infrastructure, Nathan Neudorf.
-Mayor Wilson also attended the Albert Municipalities Elected Leader Caucus and Alberta Social Housing conventions. The need for collaboration between municipalities, particularly smaller municipalities, was a major theme at both conferences.
· Councillor Dean LaBerge reported on the Mar. 9 Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber celebrated the 2023 Swan Hills New Year’s Baby and presented the family with gifts from the Chamber, local businesses, and residents of Swan Hills.
· Councillor Terry Kuek reported on an Inter-Agency Board meeting held on Apr. 5. Victim Services reports that suicide and domestic abuse rates have been very high; they are still looking for another person to service the Swan Hills area. The PAWS program will offer a 7-week summer program beginning after July 1. Wellness Day at the school will be held on May 2. FCSS is back to being fully staffed; they are offering the income tax program and having a craft night for people aged 18 - 64.
· Councillor Liz Kraweic reported on the EDC meeting held on Apr. 10. The group discussed the progress of the tourism/points of interest map. The map-making company Lovell Johns has given a quote of $4747, but there is uncertainty about whether there will be an applicable tax. The EDC voted to approve this expenditure plus an additional 10% to cover a possible tax component to the price. Swan Hills has won the 2023 SnoRiders West SledTown Showdown Provincial Championship but was knocked out of the Western Canada Championship by Tumbler Ridge, BC.
· Councillor Jeff Goebel reported that the Community Health Board (CHB) recognized the Town’s doctors with a potted plant for Doctor Appreciation Day on Mar. 30. The CHB is currently planning for Nurse Appreciation Day on May 12.
-Councillor Goebel also reported that the Students Healthcare Skills Day event on Apr. 6 went off without a hitch. There was excellent feedback from students, staff, and organizers.
· Councillor Bob Clermont reported on an FCSS Board meeting. They met with Flagstaff FCSS, who gave information about becoming a society as an operating structure.