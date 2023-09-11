Plans for the street party in Corunna are ramping up as the community looks to celebrate that twist in history where the community along the St. Clair River could have been the Canadian capital, a celebration dubbed Corunna Almost Canada’s Capital.
On Sept. 23, Lyndoch Street will be closed from Fane and Cameron streets for lots of family fun. The day will begin at the Corunna Legion with breakfast and wagon rides beginning at 8 a.m. The street festival will then run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a scavenger hunt, tethered hot air balloon rides, face painting, inflatables and between 20 and 30 vendors. There will also be a chalk artist, a clown, mermaid, stilt walker and many other characters to keep families entertained.
The thought of Corunna began in 1823, when surveyors were sent from Britain to find a suitable site for a capital city in the fledging colony of Upper Canada. A map was made of the community but settlement would not begin until 13 years later, Corunna would not become the capital, but this year marks the 200thanniversary of that survey party entering the area.
The community first celebrated on May 23 with a rededication of St. George’s Square and will conclude with the street party on Sept. 23.
“That is the million dollar question,” said Tracy Kingston, chair of the Corunna Almost Canada’s Capital Committee when asked if this could become an annual event. She said it would depend whether grants and funding could be available in the future. As for the legacy of the celebration Kingston said there would be two more story boards put up at the clock tower at St. George’s Square to tell about this important part of Corunna’s history. A time capsule from this year’s celebrations will be another component of the community’s celebration.