A Strathmore RCMP officer was involved in an incident during which a firearm was discharged at a local gas station, early Christmas morning.
According to a release, local RCMP were responding to an unwanted persons call at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.
It was reported a male was causing a disturbance at a gas station. Police say when the man was confronted, he responded with a weapon.
It is detailed in the release, responding officers discharged their sidearms, which struck the man.
He was treated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and was transported to hospital with injuries as a result of police action.
Strathmore RCMP chief of police, Mark Weilgosz said RCMP will not be releasing more information regarding the incident outside of what has been made available in the release.
“I don’t have a position to comment any further beyond the release that was sent out,” he said. “What I can say is that ASIRT (Alberta Serious Incident Response Team) has assumed carriage of the investigation.”
RCMP had blocked the northbound lane of Hwy 817 from Highway 1 while police were investigating.
No further concerns were reported by police to have existed as a result of the incident.
According to the release, Alberta RCMP will be conducting an independent internal review to gather a complete account of the incident.
On Dec. 26, Siksika Nation Administration released the following post on their Facebook page.
“It is with deep sadness that Siksika Chief & Council inform our members of the tragic altercation between a Siksika Nation member and Strathmore RCMP in the early hours of Dec. 25. At this time, it was confirmed a male nation member. Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will handle the investigation. They are a third-party agency from the Government of Alberta. ASIRT investigates all serious incidents that cause injury or death by police and, also serious allegations of police misconduct. We ask all mainstream media to respect the family and our Siksika members in this very traumatic time and give family their privacy to process this tragedy. Siksika Chief & Council send our love, thoughts & prayers to the deceased member’s family and will follow up in the investigation. If anyone needs mental health support or want to talk call the 24/7 support line at 403-734-1212.”