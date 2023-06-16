HURON COUNTY – Huron County Pride held its first annual Pride Festival on June 10 in Court House Square in Goderich.
The Huron County Pride Festival was well attended, with many attendees commenting on social media, praising the event and looking forward to next year.
“Congratulations! This was a wonderful celebration of a beautiful community, everyone in Huron Pride should be so proud of all the hard work they did to achieve this spectacular event!” Emily Corbett said.
“Congratulations to the amazing team (Huron County Pride). What a fantastic day full of love and joy. So excited for next year. Bravo, bravo, bravo,” wrote Taylor Anne Marie Lambert.
Huron County Pride Chair Tim Damon told the Wingham Advance Times in an email that he was so pleased with the inaugural event and it was “truly a day of celebration, community, and living in accordance with one’s true nature.”
“The festival was absolutely incredible. As our first Pride for Huron County, it both met and exceeded our expectations.,” said Damon. “The festival created such a beautiful container for people to come exactly as they are and know that they will be loved, seen, and supported.”
An estimated 200 - 300 people attended the event, Damon said, although an accurate number is not available.
Dawn Allen, vice-chair of Huron County Pride, said, “Huron County’s first Pride Festival was a smashing success. It seemed everyone who entered the festival area was filled with acceptance and love. Our amazing lineup of performers did not disappoint, and our panel of speakers answered some pressing questions with knowledge and grace.
“Our community groups and not-for-profit groups were kept busy all day answering questions. Our artisan vendors also had an amazing day, showing off and selling their wares.
“All in all, the day went much better than we could ever have hoped for. We have already started planning next year’s event.”
The team of Huron County Pride launched in 2022. Since then, they have been working diligently to promote their mission and vision to the community, according to their website.
They aim to promote programs, services, opportunities, and activities that cultivate a positive community, educate on and advocate for gender and sexually diverse individuals, and promote inclusion.
Their vision is for Huron County to be a place where regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity, everyone will be safe, equal, and a valued part of the community.
Their values are: integrity, inclusivity, collaborative, informed, inspired, transparency, and sustainable.
A portion of Huron County Pride’s website is dedicated to sharing information with their community and broader audiences “to help bridge the gap in peoples’ level of understanding around what it means to be a 2SLGTBQIA+ individual.”
You can find more information about the organization at huroncountypride.ca or visit them on Facebook.