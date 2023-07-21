NORTH PERTH – At the July 10 meeting of North Perth council, with a large consent agenda that consisted of 33 items, three councillors wished to extract items to further discuss and consider.
Firstly, Coun. Marc Noordam wanted to endorse the letter sent by the Town of Essex in regards to local emergency response systems and gaps in healthcare regarding Code Red and Code Black frequency. In the Essex mayor’s letter to the province’s Premier, Essex council “appeals to the Province of Ontario to acknowledge the challenges faced by our local emergency response system and take decisive action to resolve the gaps in our healthcare.”
It then discusses drawing attention to the persistent Code Red and Code Black conditions, primarily caused by an insufficient number of hospital beds, medical personnel and resources. Code Black refers to ambulances sitting parked outside hospitals while paramedics wait with patients for hospital beds to empty, while Code Red refers to no ambulances being available to attend an emergency.
“We implore the authorities to apply an immediate and comprehensive review of our hospital offload delays and staffing crisis in our front line. Ambulance offload processes and hospital volumes are merely two contributing factors, if nothing tangible is done, local families risk experiencing catastrophic consequences,” expressed the letter.
It ends by stating “the Town of Essex council requests that the Province of Ontario recognize the dangerous strain facing our local emergency response infrastructure and urgently work to address these gaps in our healthcare system.”
Coun. Noordam was first to take the floor starting the consent agenda discussions for the night.
“The reason I bring this item up… is because it’s another growing problem throughout Ontario. I think we should support the letter from the County of Essex,” he said. “I did my best to look up how many Code Reds and Blacks are in Perth County but fortunately I didn’t really find too many, but that doesn’t mean they don’t happen. So I look towards the Region of Waterloo, who had 50 code Reds alone in January, which means an ambulance is not available. So which means they will pull an ambulance away from either Perth County, Brant County or Guelph. So I think there needs to be discussion for the province on the amount of ambulances and long offload times, but for now, I think we can endorse the letter.”
Mayor Todd Kasenberg responded that they have been “tracking this a little at the county.” He then asked Coun. Matt Duncan or Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum, who both serve on Perth County council alongside Kasenberg, if they wanted to add any comments surrounding the county’s actions on this issue.
“Off the top of my head, I don’t have the numbers but I know that there has been considerable discussion with the paramedic chief and the surrounding regions about our ambulances having to cover theirs because of offload times. I know they did mention our offload times have got better at Stratford than they were previous,” explained Duncan.
“There is some report information available from the county on local performance but that doesn’t change the request that (Noordam) made,” stated Kasenberg.
He then asked if Noordam would like to make a resolution that they support the Town of Essex, which was moved by Noordam and seconded by Coun. Matt Richardson and was carried unanimously. Kasenberg then questioned if it might be appropriate to invite the chief of paramedic services to give a brief overview of what’s “happening on that score” to North Perth council.
Next, Coun. Allan Rothwell took his turn to discuss a few items on the agenda that pertain to other municipalities calling for potential Highway Traffic Act amendments.
These items included the municipal governments from Norfolk County, the City of Woodstock and Township of Cramahe requesting the same amendment. The Highway Traffic Act provides that Automated Speed Enforcement systems (ASE) may only be placed in designated community safety zones and school safety zones and the request is that the Ontario government amend it to permit municipalities to locate an ASE system permanently or temporarily on any roadway under the jurisdiction of municipalities and as determined by municipalities, and not be restricted to only community safety zones and school safety zones.
Rothwell began talking about how this is a province-wide problem.
“This is a critical issue… all throughout the province and it’s related to the resolution which North Perth council passed regarding automated stop-arm cameras and the Administrative Monetary Penalty Systems. So again this specific resolution started in Norfolk County and gone beyond, deals with proposed amendments to the Highway Traffic Act allowing for municipalities to have automated speed enforcement not just within areas where we have schools, like community safety zones and so on, but elsewhere as well.”
“This speaks to a specific issue regarding the lack of presence of police throughout our traveled areas, especially in rural areas, simply because of costs. Speed enforcement is a critical issue in reducing speeds and increasing safety. So, I believe if council is supportive, we should support these resolutions and request the province to make amendments to the Highway Traffic Act to allow for automated speed enforcement.”
The motion was moved by Rothwell and seconded by Coun. Neil Anstett.
Kasenberg then went on to note that he “can certainly observe that during the election campaign, knocking on doors, a lot of people are quite concerned about traffic and speeding in residential areas and so forth. So it does seem to follow fairly naturally from our initial efforts and we continue to pick up steam there.”
It was then voted on unanimously by council to support these resolutions.
Lastly, Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen wished to extract a letter from a concerned citizen regarding the coming of “central bank digital currency” in Canada. The letter from John and Maureen Pronk questioned this type of currency system in Canada, and informed council they “will protest against being subjected and coerced into using this type of digital payment system.”
The letter then stated that they had “heard (this) reported by an Ontario MP who is already working to hold municipalities accountable for their questionable spending and use of taxpayer dollars.”
The letter ends by saying to council that “some municipalities are walking in the shadow of our prime minister with outrageous spending of hard-earned tax dollars, you are accountable for responsible budgeting on a municipal level. Should you continue to raise taxes, this will be an area you will need to answer for. In the future, we will be watching your management of tax dollars and come to an agreement that would be in the best interest of the people of North Perth as well.”
Andriessen then addressed the issues raised in the letter to council.
“Based on this letter, they have a number of concerns they’re trying to explain,” she said. “One concern was about the ability to make payments through different types of means, it seems that they prefer cash I believe and are concerned that that could change. I’m just wondering if that concern could be addressed perhaps by a letter through our treasurer or finance department. Secondly, in this letter they had some concerns about how we as a council are managing our budgets, creating our budgets; I’m wondering if they are not quite understanding how we are managing our municipal budget and perhaps a short presentation could be sent to them, like a pamphlet or information we’ve produced in the past could be sent to them.”
Kasenberg then remarked that the treasurer nodded affirmatively, “so it looks like something could be done there.”
To which he then continued on to state his thoughts on this matter.
“I do have to express a little bit of concern about receiving this particular letter,” said Kasenberg. “I find that the attack on other levels of government a little bit concerning to be received in the public domain and I urge all of us to be cautious I guess, about our attacks on other levels of government. So I just find myself a little bit concerned about the tone, the last paragraph in particular in this matter.”
Kasenberg then asked if the treasurer’s “nodding of the head” that “something will be done here” was sufficient to council.
No further direction or action was taken in regards to the letter.