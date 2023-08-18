Classic cars will converge in Rivers on Saturday, and, along with the chance to scope out some sweet rides, the Rivers Road Rally will include live music, games, a trade show, food and refreshments.
Event organizer, Carolyn Phillips of the Royal Canadian Legion #75 in Rivers, located 41 kilometres northwest of Brandon, said the rally will help raise sorely needed funds for the legion.
“Last year, we needed to fundraise for a new outdoor ramp, because our old one collapsed. This year, the fundraiser for the show is hopefully going to be dedicated towards upgrading the bathrooms and making the one upstairs in the hall and the wedding/bingo hall more wheelchair accessible.”
Before moving to Rivers in 2016, Phillips and her husband were active volunteers in Brandon, where she served as the chair of the Santa Claus Parade for 25 years. When they moved to Rivers, they knew they wanted to serve their new community in much the same way, Phillips said.
“We joined the legion a couple of years ago. We were already volunteering, but then we became legion members on the board, and then I started service as the event person for that.”
Phillips also organized last year’s Rivers Road Rally, and said she was happily surprised by the number of people who came to the community to show off their vehicles and take part in the event.
“We knew we had a group of pretty dedicated car vehicle enthusiasts in the area, so we knew that we would have probably 20 vehicles, without having to reach too far outside the community,” she said. “We ended up with 59. It was pretty phenomenal. I’ve never seen so many people in this little town. It was awesome!”
Most people don’t drive their vintage cars every day, Phillips said, so events like the road rally are a great chance to show off their rides and congregate with others who share the same passion for collecting, maintaining and enjoying antique cars.
There’s just something special about seeing old cars that are so lovingly looked after – engines purring like the day they were first purchased – that enthralls people of all ages, Phillips said.
“Vehicles probably from 1980 onward kind of all look the same, so the younger generations are kind of enthralled by [car shows].”
Once the children who attend the car show have had their fill of feasting their eyes on shiny paint and chrome, they will be entertained by Karlheinz the Bubble Man, who Phillips hired to be part of the entertainment of the day.
The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The rally will include beer gardens, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., games and a trade show at the cenotaph, and hot dogs and burgers offered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the legion parking lot. Also in the legion parking lot, the Twelve Toes Band will perform from 2-4 p.m.
Kid’s events, featuring Karlheinz the Bubble Man, face painting, tattoos, a colouring contest and more start at 1 p.m., with a steak supper rounding out the day at 5 p.m. ($20 per person, pre-order only, call 204-761-5080).
Admission is free, and there will also be a 50/50 draw and a silent auction.