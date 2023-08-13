The Lakeshore ‘Boys of Summer’ were out in full force earlier this month taking part in the annual baseball Fun Camp at Ladouceur-Lion’s Park in Belle River.
“I grew up playing local baseball…and for me it’s a great chance for me to give back to the community on a personal level,” said co-organizer Jeremy Bracken.
Bracken says that about 70 kids participated in this year’s camp and there are a number of ways for the kids to be recognized in their age groups.
“We want kids to be active, as you know over the last few years there has been limited opportunities for the boys and girls because of the pandemic,” said Bracken. “We’ve always believed in character development through sports…and in this day and age its more important than ever…a way to get exercise and socialize in a solid healthy way.”
For Bracken, the opportunity to run the camp with his father Punky, is especially gratifying for him.
“I love to watch players develop in their game, one day you teach the basics and within no time, the kids are making some serious baseball skills decisions,” he added.
“We want to thank Club 240.”
Trevor Adamovich,11, has been participating in the camp for the last seven years.
“I love the camp, the coaches are so nice and we learn so much from them,” said the St. Williams student. “I love hitting the ball and running.”
Tristan Zivanov, 17, has been coming to the camp since he was 10 years-old. Not only has he participated in the camp, but now he has graduated to helping to run the baseball camp. He has played baseball his entire life.
“I so look forward to the camp, it’s a nice break from writing exams and finishing school for the year…I so look forward to this every year,” said the St. Anne student.
“It’s such a great start to the summer.”
He says the camp experience has been integral to his upbringing.
“It’s great to give back…I love to see the younger kids play and develop.” He added.