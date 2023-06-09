BRUCE COUNTY – The county’s long-term care committee of management has voted to rescind the COVID-19 immunization policy, effective immediately.
Megan Garland, director of long-term care and senior services, explained that the policy was implemented a year ago. “We’re still seeing COVID-19 but we’re not seeing the outcomes we did a year ago,” she said. High vaccine uptake, availability of antivirals and high immunity in the general community have reduced the risk to residents.
On April 7, council approved amendments to the COVID-19 immunization policy that required all current staff to have two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and new staff to have three doses.
The report on the immunization policy stated that in March of this year, the ministry of long-term care and chief medical officer of health advised they were working together to “normalize and embed effective COVID-19 responses and measures into routine operations in long-term care homes.”
The report further stated, “The science and public health guidance no longer supports the need for mandatory vaccination; the ministry … has requested that homes revisit their policies in the current context of the pandemic.” The list of communities that have rescinded their vaccination policies includes Simcoe, City of Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara, Lambton and Peel – and now, Bruce County.
Although mandatory vaccination is no longer a requirement, people are still “strongly encouraged” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster shots, to prevent severe illness. Long-term care homes continue to offer clinics and “are encouraging staff to stay current with their vaccines.”
The decision to rescind the mandatory vaccination policy does have staffing implications. The report stated human resources is working with unions regarding employees “whose employment with Bruce County was impacted by this policy.”
The decision reflects what’s happening in other local organizations and agencies. Public Health Grey-Bruce’s board of directors will no longer have a regular COVID-19 entry on their meeting agendas, following three consecutive reports on a relatively stable COVID-19 situation.
Pandemic preparedness has been a regular item on the long-term care report; that section is being removed. Garland said “anything unusual” regarding COVID-19 will be in the report.
Residents mark King’s coronation
Residents at Brucelea Haven and Gateway Haven marked the coronation of King Charles III with a high tea. On the menu? Cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches, of course.
Staffing a challenge
Both long-term care homes continue to face staffing challenges, and agency use is high, according to the May report presented at the June 1 committee meeting. The homes are “implementing many strategies… including renegotiating contracts… and ongoing recruitment strategies.”
Warden Chris Peabody, who chaired the meeting of the corporate services committee, commented on the first quarter 2023 financial statement review, which projected a year-end deficit of approximately $101,712.
“I have asked staff for additional information (to be provided at a later date),” said Peabody, especially regarding the impact of the use of agency nurses at Gateway Haven.
The financial statement review projected a $1,693,767 year-end deficit for the long-term care home. The report stated nursing is projecting a $$1.735,000 deficit, with “unbudgeted agency staffing costs … projected at $3.4 million for the year. This is being partially offset by reduced salary and benefit costs of $1.17 million and an additional $576,000 in staffing supplement funding.”
Brucelea Haven is projecting a surplus of $691,612, with a $410,000 surplus in nursing. Unbudgeted agency staffing is projected at $1.3 million, offset by a salaries and benefits surplus of $883,000 for the vacant shifts and $829,500 in staffing supplement funding from the province (it’s currently being held to offset agency costs until staffing levels stabilize).
Most departments (except for human services) are projecting surpluses.
“There’s an issue here, throughout the whole province, and at the Chesley and Walkerton hospitals,” Peabody said.
CAO Derrick Thomson said staff have identified the situation as an issue and are “doing a deeper dive” into it.