RCMP have arrested a man and are searching for a woman, after a search warrant in rural Manitoba led to the discovery of firearms, ammunition and drugs.
On Thursday, Manitoba RCMP said in a media release that on Feb. 8 they executed a search warrant on a home in the RM of Rockwood, north of the city of Winnipeg.
In the home, officers said they seized 380 grams of methamphetamine, five firearms and ammunition.
A 28-year-old man from Rockwood was arrested and charged with several criminal offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and other charges related to the search.
[caption id="attachment_714144" align="alignnone" width="640"] Manitoba RCMP said they seized 380 grams of methamphetamine, five firearms and ammunition during the search of a home in the RM of Rockwood, north of Winnipeg on Feb. 8. RCMP handout photo[/caption]
RCMP have also issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jessie Wolowich, who is also from Rockwood and is wanted on several criminal charges.
RCMP say they are asking for the public’s assistance to find Wolowich who they described as being is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Wolowich is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.