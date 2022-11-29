A Timmins church is looking for new ways to open its doors to the community.
St. Mary’s Romanian Orthodox Church has been without a priest since Father Orlando Geonea left this past summer, and Bishop Ioan Casian says that the search is on for the right person to fill the role.
“We are trying to have a priest to replace him, but for now it will be from time to time,” said Casian. “This is an issue we should solve in the near future."
The church has been a part of the Timmins community since the 1930s, and Casian hopes they can continue working with people in the city who need help.
“We have other people of different backgrounds to come and participate in the service,” he said. “Through friends and events they did here, this is the way we can start to build.”
While much of the work to increase attendance at mass has focused on those from other eastern orthodoxies, anyone curious about the services is welcome.
“It’s easier for us to reach them because they understand what we are talking about, but anyone who wants to come and pray with us is welcome,” he said. “We are also using more English in our services, to make sure those who are not of Romanian background can understand.”
This outreach hinges on finding the right person to lead the church's community.
“We need someone to be stable here because it’s a long run with our mission to restore the community,” said Casian. “They have to know the people here.”
The bishop led services from Nov. 23 to 25 for those within the community and anyone who was curious about the church and their teachings.
“It’s been two years because of the pandemic I was not able to come here, but I can come now and offer services to people here.”