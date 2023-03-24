Fire service getting word out on responses
The Gananoque Fire Service wants to keep the community informed of what has been occurring with regards to fire department responses.
Once a month, the fire service will be posting a graphic on its social media platforms of the calls that have been attended from the previous month.
“Our goal in doing this is to aid the citizens of Gananoque in becoming informed of the types of emergencies we are encountering as a fire service,” fire department officials said in a statement.
The Gananoque Fire Service is calling this initiative Gan Fire Friday.
In the first Gan Fire Friday, GFS released calls for service from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. The results are as follows: 11 alarms activated, six medical assists, seven fire incidents, two odour investigations and one motor vehicle collision.
Gan police to hold information session about frauds and scams
The Gananoque Police Service is hosting an event with the community to help guard against frauds and scams.
Dubbed as an afternoon with GPS, this event will take place on Thursday, Mar. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Christ Church Anglican Parish Hall, at 30 Church Street.
Participants will learn how to deal with frauds and scams, how to report them and how to deal with the scammers.
The event is free for seniors, their family members, caregivers, friends and anyone else who may find it useful.
The guest speaker will be Sergeant Lynsay Dickson of the Gananoque Police Service.
Refreshments will be served.
Rotary gearing up for another cleanup
The Rotary Club of Gananoque is again hosting a Great Lakes Watershed Clean-up.
This will take place on Earth Day, April 22.
The cleanup will occur in over 15 areas in the community, including the Gananoque trail, around Gananoque Secondary School, and down on the waterfront.
Pre-registration will take place on the day of the event at around 8 a.m. on King Street East, where a banner and flag and tent will be set up.
Participants will be given a T-shirt with the logo of the 1000 Islands Clean-up, a yellow trash bag and a map, and will go to their pre-selected areas, collecting any items/garbage that shouldn’t be there.
The cleanup is expected to be completed around noon.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)