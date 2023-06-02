Concerns about staff and public safety has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay to postpone a series of hearings on a proposed action plan to respond to climate change.
“There were comments made within specific communities and online that pressured people not to attend the meetings if they held a certain opinion on the Climate Action Plan,” RDCK Chief Administrative Officer Stuart Horn told the Valley Voice. “We also felt that our staff was going to be put in a potentially dangerous situation as well.”
The RDCK says the hearings, which were to begin May 23, will now be pushed back to later in the summer. The board of directors will consider a new hearing schedule at its June monthly meeting.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but at this time, postponing the open houses is the responsible course of action,” said Horn. “…We understand the disappointment this announcement may cause; however, we firmly believe prioritizing the safety of our staff, attendees, and the community as a whole is paramount. The RDCK’s intention is to have a fulsome consultation process and the open houses will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
Horn says the RDCK has not brought its safety concerns to police at this time.
The regional government’s Climate Action Plan is the result of three years of work drawing up about 100 principles and guidelines for staff action on climate change – including supporting active transportation initiatives, wildfire risk reduction, community resiliency and food security. The board was set to rubber stamp the bureaucratic document this spring.
But more than 50 residents attended the board’s April meeting to call for a postponement or cancellation of the plan, until more fulsome public hearings could be held. (See ‘’RDCK Climate Action Plan will have more public consultation,’ Valley Voice, May 4, 2023.)
“Staff and directors have fielded a number of questions and comments on the plan from residents in support of the plan and in opposition,” Horn told the Valley Voice. “The backlash can be characterized as a combination of residents feeling that the RDCK has no role in climate action to, in some cases, a misunderstanding on what the plan is and what it means to residents once adopted.”
Faced with the backlash, the board decided at the April meeting to hold a new round of hearings on the action plan. But that didn’t tone down the concerns by some. One poster being circulated on Nakusp social media asked if the RDCK plan was to “save us or enslave us?”
The decision to push back the new round of hearings means the board will not be considering adoption of the action plan this summer, but later in 2023. The RDCK says that will give staff members additional time to present recommendations for a revised timeline for public consultation.
“While it is a difficult decision to postpone the meetings planned, the board welcomes these measures, which prioritize safety, foster effective public engagement, and demonstrate a commitment to a thorough and inclusive decision-making processes,” said RDCK Board Chair Aimee Watson.
The RDCK encourages residents to continue to provide feedback and questions as it prepares for the open houses. It also encourages people to read the document, which can be found by doing an internet search for: ‘RDCK Climate Action Workbook.’ For a print copy, email ClimateAction@rdck.bc.ca with your address and the number of copies requested, and the RD will mail them to you.