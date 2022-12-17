Hilary Peach has woven stories of her days as a transient welder into a newly released collection of essays.
Thick Skin: Field Notes from a Sister in the Brotherhood is the writer’s second book published by Anvil Press. The collection took Peach about fours years to put together from a trove of notes and journals of her years as one of the few women in the Boilermakers Union.
The book is “a glimpse into a world that not that many people see,” Peach said. “Boiler rooms don’t have a public facing aspect,” like trades such as carpentry or plumbing. “We the public don’t get a good look at it. I wanted to offer that.”
Reading prose and poetry chronicling other women’s experiences in other trades, such as Kate Braid’s Covering Rough Ground, was an edifying and validating experience for Peach, a memoir tradition she adds to with Thick Skin. “I don’t know if anybody has talked about my trade – the actual technical knowledge and cultural knowledge.”
Peach, the founder of Poetry Gabriola, currently lives in New Westminster, but still has a property on the island. Now working as a welding inspector and a boiler safety officer, she’s in the midst of studying for certification exams while actively publicizing her latest book.
Peach’s approach to putting together Thick Skin was not linear. “It’s chronological in a way, but I really wanted the stories to answer each other so that it’s a balanced structure,” she said.
Seeing her stories bound together has been an experience of release.
“If you’re developing a piece of work…out of your life experience and you’re got it rattling around in your head for a long time, once you complete it or start to put it into form, I find that it frees up a huge amount of space in your brain, your psychic space.”
Peach notes in the memoir’s epilogue, “If I could change one thing in construction culture that would be, to add a little more tenderness.”
An air of stoicism permeates the community, Peach said. That can be “advantageous because it gets you through a lot of hard things – you just keep showing up and doing your thing and it doesn’t bother you. But it does bother you. There’s a lot going on that’s not acknowledged.”
Now, with the book out, the writer’s decades of experience in boiler rooms, her successes in the industry, as well as frustrations, are on full display.
An interview and reading with the author happens Jan. 19 on Zoom via Nanaimo-based Wordstorm’s series, Metaphorically Speaking. A reading on Gabriola is in the works, likely for February.