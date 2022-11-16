HAILEYBURY - After a two-year hiatus, caused by the Covid restrictions, the Paroisse Ste-Croix in Haileybury will be presenting the fifth edition of its Christmas concert this Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m.
Organizing committee member Gracia Lacroix says the bilingual community event will have the theme of Noël Chez-Nous (Home for the Holidays).
Local performers will include Marie Leveille, Krystle Seymour, Natasha and Melanie St-Cyr, Cindy St-Pierre, Cindy King-Carl, Daniel Allaire, with two additional guests from Ville-Marie - Natalie Seguin and Yves Lajeunesse.
Lacroix stated in a telephone interview that "the purpose of the concert is to help put people in the Christmas spirit."
The concert is also a fundraiser for the church.
Lacroix says that through the profits from the concert, volunteers will be making meat pies which will be donated to the Haileybury food bank.
This year's concert is also being held as a tribute to the late Annette Grignon of Haileybury and her husband Roger Grignon.
Lacroix explained, "The idea started with Annette. She initiated the project and she passed away and we want to make it a tribute to her and her husband."
Tickets for the event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available at Petals Flowers in New Liskeard or by calling (705) 648-4121.