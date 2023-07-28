Residents are relieved, but still frustrated, after the RCMP announced seizures related to reported thefts in Charlotte County, said Eastern Charlotte mayor John Craig.
Police say they executed a search warrant Tuesday on Route 785 in Utopia, northeast of St. George, and seized a boat and trailer, commercial power tools, copper wire, propane tanks, electronics and marine equipment, in additions to ammunition and edged weapons. In the release, police said the items were "associated to a number of previously reported thefts" in Deer Island and mainland Charlotte County.
"This is far from over, the people of Eastern Charlotte are feeling a little more at ease, but not at ease with with the system," said Eastern Charlotte Mayor John Craig. "They're happy with the RCMP presence, as of late, the RCMP presence has been good and they're staying on top of this."
Police said the search was part of an investigation in which a man who had earlier been arrested Tuesday. Cody Joseph Babineau, 35, whose residence is listed as the Utopia address, first appeared on three charges that day and was sent for a bail hearing Thursday, according to court documents.
Babineau is charged with damaging a mailbox and threatening a man named Jeffrey Casey, as well as possessing a weapon, in this case a pipe, for a dangerous purpose dated to July 25 in Utopia.
On Thursday, Babineau was released with consent of the Crown prosecutor on conditions to reside at a Pennfield address, not to contact three individuals, not to consume drugs or alcohol and to attend his next court date Aug. 24, according to documents.
"When they get to court, the judge releases him, which is not something people are happy with," Craig said, adding that while the case is "far from over," the "neighbourhood is happy that things are happening, and they're starting to feel a bit of relief."
After a series of events including a suspicious fire in an abandoned house July 11, local MLA Andrea Anderson-Mason told the Telegraph-Journal last week that Deer Island residents have been reporting issues of property crime and break and enters for months.
After a neighbourhood watch meeting where residents in the Eastern Charlotte and Fundy Shores area expressed concerns over RCMP presence, Craig said he has heard residents tell him they've noticed an increase in police, though people are still "frustrated."
"When I'm out in public, I still get people coming to me and asking, what are you doing about this," Craig said, stressing the need to call in suspicious activity and reports so they can be logged in the police system.
"There is no silver bullet to this, we have to work together as a community," he said.
He added that it's a "perception" issue in some sense, saying the RCMP has to do more to announce when arrests are made or charges laid.
"The RCMP is getting a little bit better at that, getting the information out about all the things they're doing. It's like politics, if people don't think you're doing something, you've got to show that you're working on it."
A request to the RCMP about the circumstances of Babineau's arrest, whether more charges are coming related to the stolen items or the number of incidents connected to the stolen items was not returned by press time.
With files from Sean Mott