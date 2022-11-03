Sudbury-area schools are adjusting course following an announcement from CUPE that Friday's strike will continue indefinitely and may last longer than one day.
On Monday, Sudbury-area school boards said schools would remain open on Friday, following confirmation that 55,000 CUPE education workers – including custodians, librarians, and early childhood educators – would be walking off the job for a day.
However, with the most recent announcement that workers plan to strike beyond Friday, Sudbury schools are updating their plans, with some schools now closing instead.
Bruce Bourget, director of education for the Rainbow District School Board, announced to parents Thursday that all in-person learning would be cancelled at Rainbow schools on Friday.
The decision followed a notice from the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents educational assistants, that its workers will take part in a one-day protest in solidarity with CUPE employees.
OPSEU said the protest was in response to the province's decision to introduce Bill 28, which legislatively imposes a new contract on CUPE workers and prohibits them from striking.
"Bill 28 isn't just an attack on education workers' collective bargaining rights, it is an attach on all workers' rights," OPSEU said in a release Thursday.
"After hearing from hundreds of our education workers and their local leaders who want to support their CUPE colleagues, our response to this unprecedented legislative overstep is clear: OPSEU education workers will walk out in solidarity with their CUPE colleagues this Friday."
The province plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause to pass the legislation, meaning the government's move would be protected from legal action that alleges it violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Bourget said educational assistants work directly with special needs students across its schools. With both OPSEU and CUPE employees walking off the job, the board will be without the services of 435 staff members for the day.
"We can no longer ensure the health and safety of students," he said. "For this reason, in-person learners at all Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island will be cancelled for Friday. Please do not send your children to school for in-person learning tomorrow."
The cancellations will not affect students enrolled in the Virtual School. Bourget asked parents and guardians to direct questions about the impact on childcare services to their provider. Updates from the board will be provider on their website, at www.rainbowschools.ca.
"We value our Educational Assistants as well as our Facilities staff," Bourget said. "As always, we remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached. We recognize that this is a difficult situation for everyone involved. Thank you for your ongoing patience."
Other boards have confirmed that they will continue as planned for Friday.
Conseil Scolaire Catholique Nouvelon has not yet released an update on its plans if the strike continues past Friday. Communications director Paul de la Riva said board officials will be continuing to monitor the evolution of strike actions to determine next step. Any changes will be communicated to parents later on.
As of now, CSC Nouvelon schools will remain open on Friday.
No changes have been announced for CSPGNO schools, either, communications director Carole Dube confirmed in an email Thursday. Classes will go ahead as scheduled on Friday.
The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has not yet responded to a request for comment. In a previous response Tuesday, education director Joanne Benard said schools would remain open during the planned walkout.
