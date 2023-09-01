The Fill The Bus promotion at the Ridgetown Foodland was a huge success.
Kim Scoyne, organizer of the event, said over a skid of food products were donated, along with $509 in cash and gift cards.
The event occurred on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. as volunteers loaded a school bus with the donated items.
All donations will stay in Ridgetown for the FreeHelp CK food pantry program at the Branch 243 Legion.
“We are very grateful to the community for their support,” Scoyne said.
The Fill the Bus campaign in Ridgetown was one of four conducted in communities across Chatham-Kent, as others were held in Dresden, Wallaceburg and Tilbury.
There were also five collection points in Chatham, which took in a total of $831 in cash and gift cards and nine skids of groceries and back-to-school supplies.
Chatham’s food and monetary collection went to the Outreach For Hunger program, while school supplies went to the FreeHelpCK backpack program.
The municipal-wide campaign was organized by Chatham-Kent Helping Hands Chatham-Kent, with volunteers from Chatham Goodfellows, FreeHelpCK, Giving Hearts, La Sertoma, ROCK Missions and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.
CK Helping Hands ran a similar Fill the Bus campaign in May and intends on running two again in 2024, with dates to be announced.