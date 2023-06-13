Leaders in Tiny Township want to connect with their offline constituents beyond their Tiny Connect service.
At a recent meeting of council, Coun. Kelly Helowka raised awareness to an issue he’d experienced within his position in the municipality.
“I’m on the seniors advisory committee, and we’re trying to connect with people who don’t have the internet,” said Helowka before addressing the audience in the chamber, and those attending the meeting remotely.
“So if people out there know of somebody who doesn’t have access to the internet, we’d like to know who they are so we could either mail or phone them with information that’s going to be forthcoming.”
Mayor Dave Evans expressed approval of Helowka’s reminder during the meeting.
“We forget that some people still don’t have the internet and we want to make sure they know about these things," said Evans.
During each council and committee of the whole meeting, an announcement encourages residents to subscribe to the township’s source of electronic information, Tiny Connect.
Later in the session during a discussion on selecting delegation topics for the 2023 AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario) conference in August prior to submission deadline of early June, CAO Robert Lamb suggested that the topic of opting-in for paper billing could be of interest for the township.
“As of the end of May, all of the municipalities had to fill out the paperwork to register as producers of recycled material,” Lamb explained. “That means we could end up paying an amount into the recycling program because it’s a producer-pay system that’s being implemented over the next couple of years.”
Lamb stated that although residents receive paper billing and are encouraged to opt-in for e-billing currently, if a reversal where residents automatically were to receive e-billing and would require opting-in to physical bills instead, not only Tiny but many other municipalities across the province would save large amounts of money while being environmentally conscious.
Council supported adding that discussion for their AMO delegation selections, but Helowka raised his concern regarding the offline residents in the municipality.
“My only concern,” said Helowka, “is broadband internet will not be throughout the province until the end of 2025 and we have an unknown quantity of people out there who have no internet service.
“I’m speaking on behalf of them; I don’t know how many of them there are, but I think we should keep that into consideration moving forward, that we probably don’t rush this too fast, until everybody can either get broadband or we can obtain a list of the residents of Tiny who don’t use the internet and we can make (alternate) arrangements for them,” Helowka noted.
Tiny hosts an internet availability section on their municipal web page, including an internet performance test through partnership with the Canadian Internet Registration Authority that provides metrics to the township for funding agencies and improvements.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.