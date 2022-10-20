The redesign plan for Harold Street is moving along, with Lawson Engineering expected to make a presentation on their progress to council by the end of October, says a report from Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Gordon.
"So that's exciting," Gordon said. "It's moving along fast."
The goal is overall beautification of Slocan’s centre while revamping parking, driving lanes, sidewalks, landscaping and drainage. Lawson Engineering will work with Village staff to send letters out to area landowners, requesting their input.
Gordon’s report details the design project’s $75,500 budget, which includes much of the surveying and engineering needed for the project. The Village is responsible for $15,000 of that, and the remainder comes from a provincial Rural Dividend Fund grant. Expected completion of the detailed design stage is November 30.
OCP passed at special meeting
Council held a special meeting on October 3 to formally adopt the new Official Community Plan, setting the vision for future development and land use in the village.
Selkirk Planning and Design prepared the OCP in conjunction with council. The process involved a lot of community engagement to ensure the document would receive broad support.
The document will guide development of a new zoning bylaw and a master plan for the old Springer Creek Forest Products mill site.
Breakwater fix
The breakwater is one step closer to being repaired. Council accepted a quote for the fix from Diving Dynamics, a company from Kelowna.
The breakwater has a broken weld on the shoreside steel pontoon section and wood rot. The repair will cost $137,200 or $149,640, depending on the type of wood used.
Council agreed the fix is necessary, but this will have to go to budget discussions to figure out how to pay for it.
The quote is valid for six months.
Crosswalks
Each year, the Village spends $5,300 repainting the 14 crosswalks around town. Council asked staff to explore funding options to have the crosswalks painted with a ‘thermoplastic method,’ which is claimed to have an eight-year lifespan.
Though the upfront costs of $70,000 exceed the yearly maintenance costs, the Village would apply for grants and if successful, would be responsible for covering only 30% of that amount.
Winter Carnival
A Winter Carnival may be held at Expo Park in January or February. Council approved a preliminary plan for the event, put forth by the same folks who brought the Community Concert in the Park last summer. A more detailed plan for the carnival is required before council considers final approval.
Christmas tree lighting
The Spirit of Slocan Society will be lighting up a Christmas tree in front of the Wellness Centre on December 4. Village staff will help put the tree in place on November 30.
"It's exciting to have this event back in-person," said Mayor Jessica Lunn. "It's always a great start to the festival season."