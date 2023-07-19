The owners of a campground located in East Zorra-Tavistock just north of Woodstock may have taken a different path to Willow Lake, but they have embraced the opportunity after leaving the hustle and bustle of big business life in the GTA.
Mark Jaycock grew up in Burlington, and his wife Melanie was raised in Toronto, and the pair had been living in the big city for years. Mark said the pair have always enjoyed camping which played into their decision to purchase Willow Lake. “Like a lot of folks who camp, we thought wouldn’t it be fun to own a campground? And it is. But you go into it a little oblivious, and once you finally own one, you say wow, this is a lot of work but a lot of fun.”
Mark was the director of human resources for Lowes Canada, and Melanie was an executive at LinkedIn at their head office in downtown Toronto. He said the pair had always wanted to own a campground, but they don’t come up for sale often. “They are often handed down generationally, and there are a few major corporate players in the industry who are snapping up campgrounds. This one came up for sale, and it was a few years earlier than we planned on in the fall of 2016. At that point, Toronto housing was at one of its highest points, so we said it’s available, and it’s a couple of bucks more than we had, but we said maybe we do it now. Let’s sell our house, let’s do it.” Mark added it was a perfect fit for them and it is a labour of love. “We work harder, we work longer hours than we ever did in our corporate lives. We don’t take a day off between April and November, and we are seven days a week throughout the season, but we enjoy it. We meet and get great people here. We have a family in from Texas today and a couple who dropped in from Quebec. We aren’t experts, but we knew the things we liked from our years camping.”
In their first year of owning Willow Lake, the Jaycock’s won an award for having the best small campground in the province from the Ontario Private Campground Association and a year later took the honour of having the best customer service. “The fourth year, we again won best customer service, and the following year won best camp store in Ontario. We probably have one of the smallest stores, but we are very passionate about local. We carry Uncle Dad’s pizzas, meat from JTK Farms, spices, and sauces from a variety of local folks. We even sell candles from the lady across the road,” added Mark. The awards are voted on by campers, and Mark said that makes it even more humbling.“
The couple booked food trucks to come to the park every weekend in 2022, but after restrictions started lifting, they all started bailing in order to attend larger events. So, they decided to look around and found a truck for sale online and do it themselves. “I guess we’re buying a food truck. We aren’t as busy enough as it is,” laughed Mark. “It is often Melanie and I or one of our summer students making burgers or poutine.” The couple has three seasonal employees to help out during the camping season.
“The park has such a long history. It’s been around forever and pretty much everyone we have bumped into has told us they visited here as a kid. We are very fortunate to be able to take over that legacy. It’s a pretty little park with great stories.”
The very first Unity Blaze Certified Campground in Canada
Black Folks Camp Too has named Willow Lake as the very first Unity Blaze Certified Campground in Canada. It is a company headed by outdoor industry executives and its mission is to remove fear, add knowledge, and invite “more” Black folks to camp and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle with any and everyone. At the center of their logo is the Unity Blaze, which means ”You are Invited and Welcomed.” Your race, age, and gender do not matter. “We are changing the world, one campfire at a time.”
Mark said the gentleman who founded it, Earl B. Hunter Jr., is from the Carolinas, and he traveled across the states with his son, and every time he pulled into an RV park, there weren’t a lot of folks who looked like him. “The issue isn’t that black people don’t want to camp, but there are two factors he always talks about. One was generational fear because his great-grandmother witnessed lynchings, so she told grandma never to go in the forest. Grandma tells mom and so on.” Mark added a lot of times, black people didn’t feel invited, not that they weren’t welcome. “We followed him on Facebook, and I really liked his messaging. He was talking about the idea of everybody camping together regardless of their background, their ethnicity, their heritage. We see more East Asian and Indian folks camping with us. We wanted people to know that everyone is welcome, and they should feel that way. That’s why we started talking to him about his program.” Mark said Earl does plan on visiting the campground this summer.