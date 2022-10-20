East Ferris council has announced it will send delegates to the Northern Directions conference, taking place at the Best Western on Lakeshore in North Bay from November 16th to 18th. Organized by the Northern Policy Institute, the conference will “explore evidence-based interventions and policies that will spur growth in the various regions of Northern Ontario,” organizers explain.
Each year, conference delegates are updated on how well the north is doing compared to the previous year. New investments to the area and overall economic growth are presented to ensure the regions are making progress with their goals.
This year’s conference theme is ‘Working to Scale,’ which alludes to how rural and remote communities “can scale best practices, initiatives, and programs to best fit their communities,” organizers clarify. Discussions will focus on themes of reconciliation, revitalization and reinvestment, population retention and regional transportation.
There will be a panel dedicated to providing perspectives on public health in rural communities, and the possibility of expanding Ontario Northland will be discussed in depth. One panel, entitled ‘Rural Reconciliation,’ “shares best practices and perspectives on reconciliation in rural and remote communities,” organizers note, an “important” topic as “78 per cent of the First Nation communities in Ontario are located in Northern Ontario.”
A tour of Nipissing First Nation is available for participants, which will highlight the First Nation’s recent economic and cultural accomplishments. Other trips are planned over the weekend, part of the “boots-on-the-ground experience of rural innovation and policy in action,” organizers explained.
In addition to First Nation Innovation, participants can see Agriculture in Powassan by visiting the Kunkel Dairy Farm and the Foxfire Heritage Farm, visit the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, or stop by the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority to learn how to better protect the rural environment.
The conference focuses exclusively on issues affecting Northern Ontario, and the vision of the Northern Policy Institute is for “a growing, sustainable, and self-sufficient Northern Ontario.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.